A little girl decided to give the bathroom an upgrade by drawing all over it and her momma caught her out

The video has left many laughing as the baby girl decided to pretend to faint to try and save herself from what she had done

People could not get enough of her performance and loved the way she quickly thought on her feet and tried to save herself

Children are naturally mischievous and nine times out of 10 is purely a result of discovery, not disobedience. One baby girl thought it would be fun to add a little colour to the bathroom, that was until her momma came in.

A little girl pretended to faint when her mom caught her drawing all over the bathroom. Image: Twitter / @jah_vinny_23

From doing their own make-up to playing hairdresser and cutting their own hair, kids do the craziest things when trying to figure out this big world. While it is generally totally innocent, as a parent, you have to set boundaries.

Twitter user @jah_vinny_23 shared a clip of a little girl who took to the entire bathroom, the toilet, walls basin, everything, with what looks like her mother’s lipstick. Upon getting caught she had to think quickly and decided that pretending to faint was her only way out of this, lol.

“Award for the best new actress goes to…”

Social media users had to applaud the little girl for her quick thinking

There is no denying that little sis gave a sterling performance. People cannot get enough of the drama and how smart she was to think so quickly, lol. Shame, she really tried to save herself.

Take a look at some of the hilarious comments:

@SmaaEvelyn said:

“She tried the tears and saw that she’s not winning, and went for "fainting"”

@maNtseleHlubi said:

“She gets me every time I see this. Baby girl needs not a single audition, she was born ready❤️”

@YamawelaseN said:

“ dam she's good shame, she's now playing victim”

