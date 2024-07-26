2024 Ghana’s Most Beautiful: Darkowaa And Wiredua Battle It Out To Represent The Ahafo Region
- Two ladies competing to represent the Ahafo Region in the 2024 Ghana's Most Beautiful pageant have gone viral with their excellent presentation
- The talented young ladies wore beautiful African print ensembles and matching headwraps to complete their look
- Some social media users have commented on the trending video posted on TV3's Instagram page
Two smart and intelligent women from the Ahafo Region wowed Ghanaians with their presentations during the first episode of Ghana’s Most Beautiful pageant.
The gorgeous ladies spoke eloquently about their beautiful region's unique culture, diversity and traditions.
Darkowaa from the Ahafo Region looks regal in an African print dress
Ghana's Most beautiful contestant, Darkowaa, highlighted the fertile soil in her region that produces cash crops and food. She added that people in the Ahafo region were originally from the Ashanti Region.
Check out the photos below:
Wiredua from the Ahafo Region slays in an African print outfit
Ghana's Most Beautiful contestant, Wiredua, gave an in-depth presentation on the opportunities in her region. She disclosed that they are hunters and supply other regions with quality bush meat. She also mentioned outstanding tourist sites like Mystic Falls.
She spoke about festivals, unique dance moves, and mountains like the female and male mountains.
Check out the photos below:
Ghanaians react to Darkowaa and Wiredua's video
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:
claud_food_exports stated:
"Wireduaa"
_kay.ansong2 stated:
"Wireduaa💯🌍❤️🇬🇭"
inusahrhoda's profile picture
"Wireduaa has it oooo, 🔥"
Dansoakosua stated:
"Wireduaa all the way ❤️❤️"
nana_kwame_20_ stated:
"Wireduaaa 😍😍😍👏👏👏"
_kaakyire1 stated:
"Wireduaa 😍"
mhaame_equiah_pinamang stated:
"Darkowaah all the way 🔥🔥🔥"
manuelyawsongh_ stated:
"The second lady 😍👏🔥"
Jackie Appiah slays in a gorgeous outfit as she hangs out with Akufo-Addo's daughter: "Perfect picture"
nyt_glower.7 stated:
"The Second Lady is 🔥🔥🔥"
Sparkquentuala stated:
"You people should choose the Second Lady if you want to go far in this competition ooo"
Watch the video of Wiredua and Darkowaa's presentation below:
41-year-old gets emotional during auditions
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Patricia Agyapong, a Ghanaian administrative officer who has gained the respect of her countrymen following her audition for Kumasi's Ghana's Most Beautiful pageant.
The stunning woman donned a long African print skirt and a white blouse, accessorizing her ensemble with glistening high heels.
Madame Patricia Agyapong's audition video is trending on Instagram, and some social media users have commented on it.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Portia Arthur (Entertainment Editor) Portia Arthur holds a BA in publishing from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (2013). She worked as a Lifestyle editor for Pulse.com.gh for 5 years. She has worked with celebrities and footballers in image consultancy and management. She is currently the fashion editor at Yen.com.gh. She can be reached via email:portia.arthur@yen.com.gh