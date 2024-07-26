Two ladies competing to represent the Ahafo Region in the 2024 Ghana's Most Beautiful pageant have gone viral with their excellent presentation

The talented young ladies wore beautiful African print ensembles and matching headwraps to complete their look

Some social media users have commented on the trending video posted on TV3's Instagram page

Two smart and intelligent women from the Ahafo Region wowed Ghanaians with their presentations during the first episode of Ghana’s Most Beautiful pageant.

The gorgeous ladies spoke eloquently about their beautiful region's unique culture, diversity and traditions.

Ghana's Most Beautiful contestants, Darkowaa and Wireduaa look elegant in white outfits. Photo credit: @tv3

Source: Instagram

Darkowaa from the Ahafo Region looks regal in an African print dress

Ghana's Most beautiful contestant, Darkowaa, highlighted the fertile soil in her region that produces cash crops and food. She added that people in the Ahafo region were originally from the Ashanti Region.

Check out the photos below:

Wiredua from the Ahafo Region slays in an African print outfit

Ghana's Most Beautiful contestant, Wiredua, gave an in-depth presentation on the opportunities in her region. She disclosed that they are hunters and supply other regions with quality bush meat. She also mentioned outstanding tourist sites like Mystic Falls.

She spoke about festivals, unique dance moves, and mountains like the female and male mountains.

Check out the photos below:

Ghanaians react to Darkowaa and Wiredua's video

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

claud_food_exports stated:

"Wireduaa"

_kay.ansong2 stated:

"Wireduaa💯🌍❤️🇬🇭"

inusahrhoda's profile picture

"Wireduaa has it oooo, 🔥"

Dansoakosua stated:

"Wireduaa all the way ❤️❤️"

nana_kwame_20_ stated:

"Wireduaaa 😍😍😍👏👏👏"

_kaakyire1 stated:

"Wireduaa 😍"

mhaame_equiah_pinamang stated:

"Darkowaah all the way 🔥🔥🔥"

manuelyawsongh_ stated:

"The second lady 😍👏🔥"

nyt_glower.7 stated:

"The Second Lady is 🔥🔥🔥"

Sparkquentuala stated:

"You people should choose the Second Lady if you want to go far in this competition ooo"

Watch the video of Wiredua and Darkowaa's presentation below:

41-year-old gets emotional during auditions

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Patricia Agyapong, a Ghanaian administrative officer who has gained the respect of her countrymen following her audition for Kumasi's Ghana's Most Beautiful pageant.

The stunning woman donned a long African print skirt and a white blouse, accessorizing her ensemble with glistening high heels.

Madame Patricia Agyapong's audition video is trending on Instagram, and some social media users have commented on it.

Source: YEN.com.gh