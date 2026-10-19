The 2026 Henley Passport Index ranked African countries by the number of destinations their citizens can access without a prior visa

Seychelles claimed the top spot on the continent, earning a place among the 25 strongest passports in the world in the July update

Mauritius, South Africa, Botswana, and Namibia also made the continent's top five, reflecting years of diplomatic travel agreements

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Citizens of five African countries enjoy significantly broader passport privileges than their continental peers, according to the 2026 Henley Passport Index, which uses data compiled by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) to measure how freely each nation's passport holders can move across the globe.

The 2026 Henley Passport Index unveils which African countries offer their citizens the greatest access to international destinations without a visa in advance. Photo Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

Seychelles leads Africa in passport strength

The small island nation of Seychelles sits at the top of the African rankings, placing among the 25 most powerful passports worldwide in the index's July 2026 update.

The Seychelles News Agency confirmed that its passport grants citizens visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 155 destinations, a figure built on decades of travel agreements with countries across multiple regions.

Mauritius follows in second place, with its citizens able to travel to destinations spanning Africa, Asia, the Caribbean and beyond without securing a visa beforehand.

The country has held a consistently strong position in continental passport rankings, making it one of the most travel-friendly nations on the continent for both leisure and business.

South Africa ranks third among African nations. Its passport opens doors to parts of Asia, Latin America and the Caribbean, as well as several African countries, without requiring advance visa applications.

However, South African passport holders still face visa requirements for a number of major global destinations depending on the purpose and duration of their travel.

Botswana and Namibia round out the top five

Botswana occupies fourth place, offering its citizens entry to selected destinations in Africa and other regions without the need for prior visa arrangements. This reduces the administrative burden for those planning trips abroad for leisure, family visits or business purposes.

Namibia completes the top five. While its citizens do not enjoy the same breadth of global mobility as those from Seychelles or Mauritius, they still benefit from comparatively wide access, particularly within southern Africa and select destinations in other parts of the world.

The full list of Africa's top five passports in the 2026 Henley index is:

Seychelles Mauritius South Africa Botswana Namibia

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Source: YEN.com.gh