Türkiye announced that citizens of 10 specific countries are exempt from paying residence permit application fees

The exemption covers a select group of nationalities under a reciprocal or special arrangement with Türkiye

The policy affects thousands of potential applicants who would otherwise pay mandatory administrative fees

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Türkiye has announced that nationals from 10 countries will not be required to pay application fees when applying for a residence permit in the country.

The Turkish government confirmed the exemption list, which covers citizens from a specific group of nations who are ordinarily subject to mandatory administrative charges during the residence permit process.

Türkiye lists 10 countries whose citizens get free residence permit applications. Photo credit: Anadolu/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Countries exempted from application fees

According to the announcement, the 10 countries whose nationals qualify for the fee waiver are Germany, Austria, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Sweden, Switzerland, the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom.

The exemption is understood to be linked to reciprocal agreements and bilateral arrangements between Türkiye and these nations, many of which have long-standing ties with the country, partly due to large Turkish diaspora communities residing within their borders.

What the policy means for applicants

For citizens of the listed countries, the removal of the application fee reduces one of the financial barriers associated with seeking legal residency in Türkiye.

All other applicants from countries not on the list are still expected to meet standard fee requirements as part of the residence permit process.

Türkiye has grown increasingly popular as a destination for foreigners seeking long-term residency, attracting retirees, remote workers, and investors from across Europe, North America, and beyond.

The country's relatively lower cost of living, its Mediterranean and Aegean coastlines, and its expanding urban infrastructure have made it an appealing option for expatriates.

Residence permits in Türkiye are typically required for foreign nationals who intend to stay in the country beyond the standard visa period.

The application process involves submitting documentation through the relevant Turkish authorities, and fees have historically formed part of that process for most nationalities.

The fee waiver for these 10 countries signals Türkiye's intent to maintain and strengthen ties with key partner nations, while also potentially encouraging greater mobility and long-term settlement among their citizens.

UAE lists 46 visa-free entry countries

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh had reported earlier that the UAE had published a complete list of European nations whose citizens were able to enter the country without obtaining a visa in advance.

The list covered 46 countries across the continent, spanning major economies such as Germany, France, and the UK alongside smaller states like Monaco and Vatican City.

Several Eastern European and post-Soviet nations, including Russia, Belarus, Ukraine, and Georgia, also featured among the eligible countries.

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Source: YEN.com.gh