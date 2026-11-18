The Philadelphia Police Department declared Olukayode J. Taiwo, son of Nigerian journalist Kemi Olunloyo, wanted over a series of violent incidents

Taiwo, also known as Rick KJT, allegedly abducted a woman at gunpoint on November 2, 2026, before firing shots at her home two weeks later

Police believe the suspect is driving a silver 2026 Honda Accord and have released his vehicle's Pennsylvania licence plate details

The Philadelphia Police Department has reportedly declared Olukayode J. Taiwo, the son of Nigerian journalist Kemi Olunloyo, wanted in connection with the alleged abduction of a woman at gunpoint and a subsequent shooting incident in the city.

Philadelphia Police reportedly declare journalist Kemi Olunloyo's son, Olukayode J. Taiwo, wanted for alleged abduction and shooting. Photo source: @drkemiofnigeria, @instablog9ja, kali9/Getty Images

Source: Instagram

Taiwo, who goes by the alias Rick KJT, reportedly approached the woman on 2 November 2026 at approximately 10 p.m. along the 1500 block of West Seybert Street while armed with a firearm and forcibly took her from the scene.

Then, on 15 November, the controversial Nigerian journalist's son allegedly returned and fired two gunshots towards the woman and her residence on the 7600 block of Rugby Street.

Philadelphia police hunt for Kemi Olunloyo's son

According to Tribune Online reports, authorities believe Taiwo is currently travelling in a silver or grey 2026 Honda Accord bearing Pennsylvania licence plates reading "H900330".

The case was widely circulated after popular Nigerian Instagram blog Instablog9ja shared the update on Tuesday, 17 November 2026, drawing significant attention across social media.

Taiwo was born in the United States but relocated to Nigeria with his mother, who has been embroiled in controversy over her claims about top celebrities like musician Davido, streamer Peller and actress Regina Daniels in recent years, after she was deported.

He later returned to the US following the completion of his secondary school education in Nigeria.

The Instagram post detailing Kemi Olunloyo's son being wanted is below:

Reactions to Kemi's son being declared wanted

The news prompted a sharp wave of reactions online, with many Nigerians drawing pointed comparisons between Kemi Olunloyo's public persona as a vocal media commentator and the circumstances surrounding her son.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions from social media users below:

@flora_flawa_ wrote:

"Aunt Kemi left her roof to mind other people's own, but now her own roof too don dey leak, make we see how she go mend am."

@yemiedema said:

"Whatever you sow, you will reap."

@pauwzy_ commented:

"Madam journalist how far? How do we locate your son?😏"

NPP TikToker Ghana Jollof declared wanted

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Ghana Jollof, the NPP-supporting TikTok activist declared wanted by the Ghana Police Service over allegations of inciting violence.

Police identified the person behind the faceless account as 40-year-old Barbara Asantewaa Kodua.

Her identity had remained a mystery as she built a following with politically charged commentary and attacks on prominent figures.

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Source: YEN.com.gh