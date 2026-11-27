Former Migori Governor Zacharia Okoth Obado and his personal assistant each received 25-year prison sentences following their murder conviction

The court found that Obado provided the motive, instigation and finances behind the killing of university student Sharon Otieno

Sharon was seven months pregnant at the time of her death, and the court established Obado was the biological father of her unborn child

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Former Migori Governor Zacharia Okoth Obado has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for the murder of university student Sharon Belyne Otieno, who was seven months pregnant for him at the time of her death in 2018.

A court sentences former Kenyan Governor Zakaria Okoth Obado to 25 years in prison for university student Sharon Otieno's murder. Photo source: @GhettoRadio895, @instablog9ja

Source: Twitter

The sentences were handed down on Friday, 27 November 2026, following a conviction entered on 23 July 2026.

Obado's former personal assistant, Michael Oyamo, also received a 25-year term, while Caspal Ojwang' Obiero, a former Migori County clerk, was sentenced to 18 years.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) announced the outcome of the former Kenyan governor's case in a statement on X.

What the court found in Obado's case

According to BBC News reports, Lady Justice Cecilia Githua ruled that all three men acted in concert with others, not before the court, as part of a shared criminal plan.

"Having carefully appraised the evidence on record in its entirety, it is clear to me that the evidence demonstrated that the accused persons acted in concert jointly with others not before the court pursuant to a common design, each performing a distinct role in furtherance of a criminal enterprise that resulted in the death of the deceased," she said.

The court determined that Obado supplied the motive, instigation and financial resources that made the killing possible, while Oyamo coordinated the actual execution of the plan and Obiero offered logistical support and assisted in concealing the crime.

The judge rejected the argument that the former Kenyan Governor's physical absence from Migori at the time absolved him of responsibility, citing the doctrine of common intention.

She also rejected the prosecution's request for the death penalty, as well as Obado's plea for a non-custodial sentence.

Sharon was killed between 3 and 4 September 2018 in the Owade area of Rachuonyo Sub-County, Homa Bay County.

The court also confirmed that the Kenyan politician Obado was the biological father of the deceased university student's unborn child.

The prosecution presented 42 witnesses and 81 exhibits during the trial.

The sentencing panel, comprising Catherine Mwaniki, Gikui Gichuhi, Betsy Gikonyo and Allan Mulama, took into account probation reports, mitigation submissions and victim impact statements, including representations from Sharon's family seeking compensation.

The court declined to award compensation, citing a lack of sufficient evidence to support the claim.

The X post announcing the sentencing of the former Kenyan Governor is below:

Reactions to Zacharia Okoth Obado's sentencing

The verdict drew significant attention on social media, with users divided over whether the sentences were adequate.

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions from social media users below:

@RepublicKenyan commented:

"25 years is very generous considering the heinous operations he undertook for the murder. The state should appeal for a harsher sentence."

@flickerBobby said:

"Give credit where it is due. Congratulations on this one. We want to see more of this and bring our country into sanity."

@Goalsin90 wrote:

"The prosecution team seemed clueless when asked to respond to the application by the defence on the release of exhibits and left it to court. Do you intend to appeal this decision?"

Popular US lawmaker arrested for alleged fraud

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Alabama state representative Patrick Lorn Sellers, who was arrested on federal fraud charges over allegations he obtained more than $240,000 in COVID-19 relief funds.

The indictment alleged the money came from three different sources and was used for Sellers’ personal benefit, prompting a US attorney to describe the case as a betrayal of public trust.

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Source: YEN.com.gh