The NPP Savelugu Constituency announced the passing of former MP Mohamed Abdul Samed Gunu on Thursday, October 15, 2026

Gunu died at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra after battling a short illness for approximately two weeks

The NPP described his death as a great loss to his family, the party, and all who knew him, with Ghanaians mourning his demise on social media

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Mohamed Abdul-Samed Gunu, former Member of Parliament for the Savelugu Constituency, has died after a brief illness.

NPP's Mohamed Abdul-Samed Gunu, Former Savelugu MP, Dies in Accra at 60

Source: Facebook

He passed away on Thursday, October 15, 2026, at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra, where he had been receiving treatment for approximately two weeks.

The New Patriotic Party's Savelugu Constituency branch broke the news through an official statement issued the same day, which was shared on Facebook by Sagani TV, a prominent Northern Region-based media station.

In keeping with Islamic tradition, the party announced that his body would be returned from Accra for burial in Tamale on the same day.

NPP mourns former Savelugu MP's loss

The NPP's Communications Directorate described Gunu's death as a significant loss, not only for his immediate family but also for the party and the wider community he served.

The statement offered prayers for the deceased, asking that Allah forgive his shortcomings and grant him Jannatul Firdaus, the highest level of paradise in Islamic belief.

"We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and all who are mourning his loss," the statement read.

The Facebook post with official statement confirming the former MP's death is below:

Tributes pour in for Abdul Samed Gunu

News of Gunu's passing drew an outpouring of grief across social media, with many from the Northern Region sharing prayers and messages of condolence.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions from social media users below:

Yussif Yakubu Gubili wrote:

"May Allah forgive his shortcomings and grant him Jannahtul Firdause 🤲."

Umar Mbaa shared:

"May Allah forgive his shortcomings, have Mercy upon him, expand and illuminate his grave, and grant him the highest ranks in Jannatul Firdaus. May Allah also grant his family, friends, and loved ones the strength and patience to bear this painful loss. Indeed, to Allah we belong, and to Him we shall all return. 🤲💔😭"

Fuseini Sulemana added:

"My brother in Islam, rest well until we meet again, sir."

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Source: YEN.com.gh