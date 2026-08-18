Isaac Kalembe, former speaker of the Bunyoro Kitara Kingdom Parliament in Uganda, died on Tuesday, August 18, 2026, in Kampala

Kingdom Prime Minister Andrew Byakutaga confirmed the death, announcing that the former speaker had recently been discharged from hospital

Kalembe was widely respected as a scholar of Bunyoro history and a long-time public servant at the Uganda Communications Commission

Isaac Kalembe Biromaiso Akiiki, the last speaker of the Bunyoro Kitara Kingdom Parliament, passed away on Tuesday, August 18, 2026, at his home in Kampala, Uganda, following a prolonged battle with diabetes.

Tragedy strikes as former Ugandan speaker Isaac Kalembe dies at 70 after a long battle with diabetes. Photo source: John Moore/Getty Images, Andrew Byakutaga/X

Source: Twitter

Kingdom Prime Minister Andrew Byakutaga confirmed the news, expressing condolences while stating that Isaac Kalembe's death came as bad news to those who believed he was on the path to recovery.

"He had been discharged from the hospital. I had been informed by the family that he was expected to return to the hospital on the 26th of this month. However, in the early hours of the morning, he developed again some ailment, and then he passed on," Byakutaga said.

The Prime Minister extended condolences to the former Speaker of Parliament's wife, children, grandchildren, in-laws, and members of the Babiasi clan.

The X video announcing the demise of former Speaker Isaac Kalembe is below:

Isaac Kalembe's service to Bunyoro Kitara

Kalembe served as Speaker of the Rukurato, the Bunyoro Kitara Kingdom Parliament, from October 2018 to October 2023.

He was also celebrated as a distinguished scholar of Bunyoro history, having authored the book "Omukama Cwa II Kabaleega: A Life and Legacy, 1853–1923", among other publications.

Before his role in the kingdom, Kalembe worked in the Public Relations department of the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC), where he served between 2010 and 2018, later retiring from its library department.

He also served as spokesperson for the Bunyoro Kitara Kingdom.

Tributes poured in shortly after news of his passing broke.

Isaac Kalembe's burial arrangements

A church service event for the late Kalembe is scheduled for August 19, 2026, at 12 pm at St Peter's Church of Uganda, Nsumbi Kyebando, Nansana, followed by a vigil at his home.

On August 20, 2026, a memorial service will be held at the Bunyoro Kitara headquarters, Rukurato Hall, Hoima City, between 11 am and 1 pm, ahead of a church service at St Peter's Cathedral, Duhaga.

Kalembe will be laid to rest on August 21, 2026, at 11 am at Dwoli-West, Kiragura Parish, Kitoba sub-county, Hoima Town Council.

The late speaker's funeral arrangements are being handled by Miles Funeral Services.

Former Zambian cabinet minister dies in India

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that former Cabinet minister Dr Joseph Katema passed away at 65 on August 2, 2026, while receiving medical treatment in India.

His impactful career spanned multiple administrations, and he was remembered as a dedicated public servant who significantly contributed to both Zambia's health sector and international diplomacy.

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Source: YEN.com.gh