South Africa's Department of Home Affairs published its updated 2026 fee schedule covering citizenship, visas, and immigration services

The tariffs were gazetted under gazette 55209 on August 17, 2026, giving foreign nationals a clear breakdown of costs

Business and work visas carry significantly higher fees than standard visitor or study visas under the new schedule

South Africa's Department of Home Affairs has officially released its updated tariff schedule for 2026, outlining what foreign nationals will pay to apply for citizenship and access a wide range of immigration and civic services.

South Africa sets citizenship application fee for foreigners. Photo credit: Photo credit: AJ_Watt/ Getty Images, Forbes Africa.

Source: Getty Images

The new fees were gazetted under gazette 55209 on 17 August 2026, with the tariffs updated in August 2026. The schedule covers everything from naturalisation applications to passport renewals and various visa categories.

What foreigners pay for South African citizenship

For those pursuing South African citizenship through naturalisation, the application fee and the issue of an original citizenship certificate is set at R300.

A duplicate citizenship certificate costs R90, while resuming South African citizenship under section 13 of the South African Citizenship Act also carries a fee of R300.

Retaining citizenship and applying for a retrospective exemption from loss of citizenship are each priced at R300 as well. For those requiring identity documents, re-issuing an identity document costs R140, and a Temporary Identity Certificate is priced at R70. The first issue of an identity document remains free.

South Africa's Visa, passport, and permanent residence fees

Standard visitor, study, transit, port of entry, medical treatment, retired person, and exchange visas are each set at R425, including renewal applications. Business, work, and corporate visas attract a considerably higher fee of R1,520, the same amount charged for a permanent residence permit.

Electronic travel authorisation processing costs R500, while proof of permanent residency is priced at R100. A relative's visa for an immediate family member other than a spouse or minor child is set at R435.

Passport costs have also been confirmed. An adult or child passport processed within South Africa costs R600, while a 48-page Maxi Tourist Passport costs R1,200. Applications submitted outside the country at South African missions, embassies, or consulates attract double the domestic rate, with a standard passport rising to R1,200 and the Maxi Tourist Passport reaching R2,400.

The Department also reminded the public that its officials do not provide services outside of official Home Affairs offices or via social media platforms, and that appointment bookings are free. Members of the public were urged to report suspicious activity and to avoid paying bribes or engaging with individuals posing as department representatives.

UAE announces benefits for foreign estate owners

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh had reported that Abu Dhabi authorities had outlined the terms of the real estate owner visa available to foreign investors in the emirate.

The two-year residency permit was renewable and came with built-in flexibility for holders who might no longer meet the original criteria.

Foreign property owners holding the visa could sponsor spouses, parents, and children, including unmarried daughters of any age.

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Source: YEN.com.gh