Several governments across Europe, North America, and Asia launched financial incentive schemes to attract new residents to areas facing population decline

The programmes range from Ireland's property refurbishment grant worth more than GHC1m to Canada's almost GHC200k graduate tax rebate

Most schemes share one critical condition that could disqualify many hopeful applicants before they even apply

Governments and local authorities across Europe, North America, and Asia are offering cash incentives worth thousands of dollars to people willing to pack up and relocate to struggling communities, but qualifying is not as straightforward as it sounds.

Some countries are offering financial benefits to foreigners who will relocate. Photo source: @newsincanada

Source: UGC

Eight programmes spread across Ireland, Portugal, Switzerland, Italy, Japan, the United States, and Canada are actively paying individuals and families to move to areas facing population decline. The amounts on offer vary considerably, as do the conditions attached to each scheme.

What Europe's relocation schemes offer

Ireland runs the most generous property-focused programme on the list. Through its Vacant Property Refurbishment Grant, homeowners can receive more than GHC1m (€84,000) to restore a derelict property on an offshore island, €70,000 for a mainland home. The property must have been empty for at least two years and built before 2008, and the owner must commit to making it their primary residence.

Portugal's Emprego Interior MAIS scheme takes a different approach, paying over GHC48k (€3,759.91) to workers who relocate to designated interior territories for employment or self-employment. The base amount increases by 20% for each additional household member, and an extra €805.70 is available towards removal costs. Third-country nationals with legal Portuguese residence are eligible.

Switzerland's Alpine village of Albinen in the canton of Valais offers CHF 25,000 (roughly GHC350k) per adult and CHF 10,000 (almost GHC 195k) per child. Applicants must be under 45, purchase a qualifying home worth at least GHC2.84m, and stay for a minimum of 10 years.

Italy's Sardinian regional government offers grants of up to almost GHC195k (€15,000) capped at 50% of eligible costs, for people buying or renovating a first home in towns with fewer than 5,000 residents.

Japan, meanwhile, offers up to GHC74k to households leaving the Tokyo metropolitan area for rural regions.

North American programmes and their eligibility rules

In the United States, Ascend West Virginia distributes over GHC140k ($12,000) in monthly payments over two years to selected remote workers. Tulsa Remote in Oklahoma has offered GHC118k ($10,000) since 2018, drawing more than 4,000 participants to the city. Both programmes require existing US work authorisation.

Canada's Saskatchewan Graduate Retention Programme provides a tax rebate of up to GHC200k (CA$24,000) to graduates of eligible Canadian institutions who settle in the province and file provincial income tax returns.

The one condition most applicants will face

Across all eight programmes, there is a shared limitation worth noting. None of the schemes come with a visa or pathway to immigration status.

Applicants must already hold the legal right to live and work in the relevant country before they can qualify. The financial support is designed to encourage relocation, not to enable it.

US visa routes eligible for faster response

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported that the US confirmed that 27 visa types qualify for its premium processing programme.

USCIS guaranteed a response within 15 business days for petitions filed under Form I-129 and Form I-140, subject to a fee.

Applicants whose cases are not acted on within the guaranteed window are entitled to a full refund of the premium processing fee.

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Source: YEN.com.gh