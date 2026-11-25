A family member confirmed that veteran politician Dr Charles Lwali Oyondi passed away on Tuesday at St Joseph Rift Valley Hospital in Gilgil

Oyondi won the Nakuru Town parliamentary seat in the 1992 General Election on a Ford Asili ticket and later attempted a comeback in 2002

The former MP was the younger brother of the late Martin Shikuku, one of Kenya's most prominent multiparty democracy advocates

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Dr Charles Lwali Oyondi, a former Member of Parliament (MP) for Nakuru Town Constituency, died on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, after battling an illness at St Joseph Rift Valley Hospital in Gilgil, situated along the Nairobi-Nakuru Highway.

Former Nakuru Town MP Dr Charles Lwali Oyondi dies after illness at Gilgil Hospital. Photo source: True Signal News/X, John Moore/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

A family member, Mzungu Lwali, confirmed the passing, with KTN News reporting the news on Wednesday.

According to reports from Tuko News, no further details about the nature of his illness were disclosed by the family.

Dr Charles Lwali Oyondi's political career

A trained veterinary doctor by profession, Oyondi stepped into Kenyan politics during a defining chapter in history—the country's shift towards multiparty democracy.

He successfully contested the Nakuru Town Constituency seat during the 1992 General Election, running under the Ford Asili party banner, and served a full term in parliament.

Years later, the former MP made a bid to return to the House in the 2002 General Election, this time on a NARC party ticket, though he was unable to reclaim the seat.

That campaign was overshadowed by a frightening attack in November 2002, when a group of six men followed him from Nakuru town centre to his home in Lanet and shot him.

Speaking to reporters from his bed at Pine Breeze Hospital, Oyondi said one bullet entered his chest and passed through the right side of his body. He survived the ordeal.

Brother of Martin Shikuku

Beyond his own political legacy, Oyondi was perhaps equally recognised for his family ties.

He was the younger brother of the late Martin Shikuku, the celebrated opposition parliamentarian who represented Butere Constituency for several decades and became a towering figure in Kenya's multiparty democracy movement.

When Shikuku passed away, Oyondi took on the role of family spokesperson, coordinating communications during the funeral arrangements for his widely respected elder brother.

The X post announcing Dr Charles Oyondi's death is below:

Former Kenyan cabinet minister passes away

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Burudi Nabwera, Kenya’s first ambassador to the United States and a former Cabinet Minister, who died aged 99.

His pioneering role helped shape Kenya’s early diplomatic ties after independence, leaving a legacy that drew heartfelt tributes from senior leaders and Kenyans online.

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Source: YEN.com.gh