The UAE has published eligibility requirements for its 10-year Blue Residency, covering five distinct categories of foreign applicants

The Blue Residency differs from the Golden Visa by tying long-term residency exclusively to environmental and sustainability credentials

Financial thresholds, academic qualifications, and official nominations form the backbone of the programme's 20 listed conditions

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The UAE has published a detailed breakdown of who qualifies for its 10-year Blue Residency, listing five applicant categories and 20 specific conditions that foreigners must satisfy to be eligible.

The Blue Residency is a long-term visa administered by the UAE's Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security.

The UAE’s 10-year Blue Residency lists 20 requirements across five categories. Image credit: Antonio Masiello, Maskot/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Unlike the broader Golden Visa programme, it is tied exclusively to environmental contribution and sustainability, targeting individuals who can demonstrate a measurable impact in areas such as green investment, scientific research, and clean technology.

Who qualifies for the UAE Blue Residency

The five eligible categories each carry distinct requirements. Environmental and Sustainability Influencers must provide proof of membership in recognised environmental initiatives, official supporting documents, recommendation letters, and evidence of accreditation, awards, or financial support of at least AED 1 million.

Scientists and Researchers are required to submit a nomination from the UAE Council of Scientists, hold a Master's or PhD in an environmental or energy-related field from an internationally ranked university, and present scientific performance indicators such as an FWCI score or h-index, alongside Scopus reports or comparable research evidence.

Investors and Entrepreneurs must demonstrate investment in high-value environmental projects, show fully owned capital of at least AED 2 million (approximately N732,678,072), operate under the UAE's SMEs category, generate annual revenues of at least AED 1 million, and obtain approval from the relevant regulatory authorities.

Inventors and Innovators are expected to hold a patent registered in the environmental field, provide evidence of their invention's added value to the sector, and submit a recommendation from a relevant authority.

Elite Specialists in Environmental Organisations must present a nomination from a relevant authority, proof of a leadership or specialised position, a minimum of a Bachelor's degree, and nomination letters from their current employer.

Why the Blue Residency stands apart

The Blue Residency represents the UAE's most direct effort to link long-term residency incentives to climate and sustainability credentials. While the Golden Visa covers a wider pool of professionals and investors across multiple sectors, the Blue Residency is specifically structured around environmental goals.

For African professionals, researchers, and entrepreneurs working in sustainability, the programme provides a concrete pathway to long-term residency in the UAE, provided applicants can satisfy the documentation and financial benchmarks attached to their respective category.

UAE eases restrictions, sets 21-day entry rule

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that the UAE had lifted restrictions on Ugandan nationals after months of travel restrictions.

The latest update was announced by the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA), the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP), and the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP).

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Source: YEN.com.gh