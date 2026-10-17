Abu Dhabi authorities outlined the terms of the real estate owner visa available to foreign investors in the emirate

The two-year residency permit is renewable and comes with built-in flexibility for holders who may no longer meet the original criteria

Foreign property owners holding the visa can sponsor spouses, parents, and children, including unmarried daughters of any age

Abu Dhabi has laid out the key advantages awaiting foreign nationals who obtain residency through property ownership in the emirate, positioning the scheme as a practical route to long-term settlement in the UAE.

Authorities have spotlighted three distinct benefits tied to the real estate owner visa, all aimed at making the Gulf city a more compelling destination for international investors.

Abu Dhabi announces 3 benefits available to foreigners holding its real estate owner visa. Photo credit: OMER MESSINGER, Moussa81/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Two-year residency with renewal options

The visa grants a two-year period of legal residency, offering investors a structured and reliable foothold in the emirate's housing market.

Official guidelines confirm that "the real estate owner visa is valid for a period of two years."

Holders are not locked into a one-time arrangement. Provided they continue to meet the qualifying conditions, the permit can be renewed indefinitely.

Even where an investor no longer satisfies the specific real estate criteria at the point of renewal, a transition to another eligible residency category remains an option if they qualify under those alternative requirements.

Family sponsorship rights for investors

Beyond individual residency, the scheme extends significant protections to investors' families.

Primary visa holders can sponsor their spouse, parents, and children to reside with them in Abu Dhabi.

The sponsorship rules carry notable flexibility, particularly regarding dependants. Unmarried daughters face no upper age ceiling under the policy, allowing them to remain on their parent's visa regardless of how old they are.

Children of determination, a term used for people with disabilities, are also covered under the arrangement with no age restrictions applied.

What this means for foreign investors

Together, these three provisions, a renewable two-year visa, the ability to switch to alternative residency pathways, and broad family sponsorship rights, make Abu Dhabi's real estate visa one of the more comprehensive property-linked residency schemes in the region.

The emirate continues to use structured incentives of this kind to draw international capital into its property sector, offering investors not just a foothold in one of the world's wealthiest cities, but the assurance that their immediate family can share in that stability.

UAE lists 46 visa-free entry countries

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh had reported earlier that the UAE had published a complete list of European nations whose citizens were able to enter the country without obtaining a visa in advance.

The list covered 46 countries across the continent, spanning major economies such as Germany, France, and the UK alongside smaller states like Monaco and Vatican City.

Several Eastern European and post-Soviet nations, including Russia, Belarus, Ukraine, and Georgia, also featured among the eligible countries.

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Source: YEN.com.gh