The Abu Dhabi Residents Office published the eligibility criteria for its Remote Work Residence Visa, including a clear income threshold

Applicants must provide bank statements from the past six months as part of the required documentation

The visa targets digital professionals and remote employees who earn from outside the UAE and wish to live in Abu Dhabi

The Abu Dhabi Residents Office has outlined the conditions remote workers must satisfy to qualify for its Remote Work Residence Visa, setting a defined monthly earnings floor that applicants need to meet.

Abu Dhabi Remote Work Visa: UAE Publishes Minimum Monthly Income Required

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The visa, valid for one year, is open to individuals employed by or contracted to organisations based outside the UAE. To qualify, applicants must earn at least USD 3,500, which is roughly equivalent to GH₵40,800 per month, or its equivalent in another currency.

Documents needed for Abu Dhabi Remote Work Visa

Beyond the income threshold, applicants must submit a set of documents before the process can proceed. The Residents Office requires proof that the applicant's employer or contracting entity operates outside the UAE, as well as bank statements covering the six months prior to the application.

Those statements must demonstrate either a consistent pattern of deposits or a sustained monthly income of no less than USD 3,500. The visa falls under Abu Dhabi's non-working category, meaning holders are not permitted to take up employment within the UAE itself — their income must originate from abroad.

Who Abu Dhabi Remote Visa is designed for

The Remote Work Residence Visa is aimed at freelancers, digital professionals, and remote employees who carry out their work independently of location but wish to make Abu Dhabi their base. By establishing a concrete income floor, the Residents Office has made clear that the scheme is intended for workers with a stable, verifiable foreign income rather than those in irregular or casual arrangements.

The announcement comes as the UAE continues to strengthen its global appeal. The country's passport was ranked first in the world in 2026, reflecting the strength of its international standing and bilateral agreements.

Source: YEN.com.gh