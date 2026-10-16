Abu Dhabi Names 2 Relatives Foreigners Can Sponsor for Residence Visas

The Abu Dhabi Residents Office outlined which family members Green Visa holders are permitted to sponsor for residence in the emirate

Green Visa holders can sponsor sons up to age 25 and unmarried daughters of any age, exceeding what a standard UAE residence visa allows

The Green Visa is a five-year self-sponsored permit open to professionals, freelancers, investors, and business partners in Abu Dhabi

The Abu Dhabi Residents Office has clarified the family sponsorship rights available to holders of the Abu Dhabi Green Visa, confirming that the permit offers broader family coverage than a standard UAE residence visa.

According to the office, Green Visa holders are entitled to sponsor two categories of family members for residence in the emirate: sons up to the age of 25, and unmarried daughters with no age restriction applied.

Abu Dhabi Green Visa holders can sponsor sons up to age 25 and unmarried daughters of any age. Image credit: Darwel, Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Green Visa family sponsorship rules

The provisions represent a meaningful advantage over the conventional UAE residence visa, which typically imposes tighter limits on which dependants a visa holder can bring into the country. By raising the sponsorship age for sons to 25 and placing no ceiling on unmarried daughters, the Green Visa gives holders considerably more flexibility in keeping their families together in Abu Dhabi.

The Green Visa is a self-sponsored long-term residence permit, meaning holders do not require an employer to secure their legal status in the UAE. It is valid for five years and targets individuals across several professional profiles, including skilled workers in high-demand fields, independent freelancers, investors, and those holding active business partnerships within Abu Dhabi's growing economic sectors.

Who qualifies for the Abu Dhabi Green Visa

The Abu Dhabi Residents Office describes the emirate as a suitable base for international talent, citing its lifestyle offerings, cultural diversity, and economic environment as key draws for applicants.

Each applicant category under the Green Visa comes with its own set of eligibility criteria, and prospective applicants are required to meet specific conditions depending on whether they are applying as a professional, freelancer, investor, or business partner.

The office noted that submission of nomination requests for certain categories is currently unavailable through the Abu Dhabi Residents Office online portal, which may affect the application process for some prospective visa holders in the short term.

Dubai lists foreigner categories eligible for Blue Visa

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Dubai had unveiled a new long-term residency option called the Blue Visa.

This is a 10-year permit focused on individuals who have made meaningful contributions to environmental protection, either within the UAE or internationally.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh