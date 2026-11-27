Saudi Arabia has published a strict list of items that travellers are prohibited from bringing into the country

The regulations cover a wide range of goods, from certain foods and medications to cultural and religious materials

Ghanaians planning to visit Saudi Arabia for Hajj, Umrah, or work are being urged to familiarise themselves with the rules

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Saudi Arabia has enforced a detailed list of items that are strictly prohibited from entering the country, raising concerns for travellers worldwide, including the thousands of Ghanaians who travel there annually for Hajj, Umrah, and employment.

The Gulf nation's customs authorities have outlined the banned items as part of ongoing efforts to protect public order, national security, and religious values.

Full list of items foreigners are barred from taking to Saudi Arabia in 2027. Photo credit: izusek/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Anyone found carrying prohibited goods at the border risks having those items confiscated and could face legal consequences under Saudi law.

What items are banned from Saudi Arabia?

The list of banned goods is broad and touches on several categories. Alcohol and any products containing alcohol are completely forbidden, as are narcotics and controlled substances.

Pork products and anything derived from pigs are also prohibited, in line with Islamic law observed in the kingdom.

Weapons, ammunition, and explosives of any kind cannot be brought into the country without prior authorisation from relevant authorities. betting tools and equipment are equally banned.

Materials considered offensive to Islamic beliefs, including certain books, films, sculptures, and artworks that contradict the country's moral and religious standards, are not permitted.

Politically sensitive literature or content critical of the Saudi government is also on the list.

Certain prescription medications that are legal in other countries may be classified as controlled substances in Saudi Arabia, so travellers carrying medicine are advised to obtain proper documentation from a licensed physician before departure.

Drones and surveillance equipment require special permits, and bringing them in without authorisation is prohibited.

Items that infringe on intellectual property rights, such as counterfeit goods, are also banned.

What Ghanaian travellers need to know

For Ghanaians, this matters significantly. Each year, hundreds of Ghanaian Muslims travel to Saudi Arabia for the Hajj pilgrimage, while many others go for Umrah or to take up employment in the domestic and construction sectors.

Carrying any of the prohibited items, even unknowingly, can result in detention or deportation.

Ghanaian authorities and travel agents have encouraged prospective travellers to thoroughly check their luggage before departure and to consult the Saudi embassy in Accra if they are uncertain about any specific item.

Those carrying medicine for chronic conditions are especially advised to carry a doctor's prescription and, where possible, seek prior clearance from Saudi customs.

The regulations are not new, but Saudi authorities have signalled stricter enforcement in recent times as the country prepares to host a surge of international visitors ahead of major upcoming events.

Hong Kong bans 2 powered items

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Hong Kong authorities had announced a ban on two categories of powered items that travellers were not allowed to carry out of the country.

The restrictions targeted specific battery-powered and electrically charged goods that passengers commonly packed in their luggage, and travellers heading out of Hong Kong risked facing consequences if they attempted to leave with the prohibited items.

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Source: YEN.com.gh