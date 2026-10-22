Hong Kong's Immigration Department published the official list of countries eligible for 90-day visa-free entry into the Special Administrative Region

The full list spans more than 90 countries and territories across Africa, Europe, the Americas, Asia, and the Pacific

Several African countries made the cut, though the eligibility criteria differ depending on nationality and passport type

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Hong Kong's Immigration Department has officially published its full list of countries and territories whose nationals can enter the Special Administrative Region without a visa for stays of up to 90 days.

Hong Kong lists the countries that qualify for its 90-day visa-free entry.

Source: Getty Images

The list covers more than 90 countries and territories drawn from every major region of the world, including Africa, Europe, the Americas, Asia, and the Pacific.

African countries on Hong Kong's visa-free List

A number of African nations made the official list. Botswana, Egypt, Kenya, Malawi, Mauritius, Namibia, Seychelles, Tanzania, Zambia, and Zimbabwe are all included, meaning passport holders from these countries can visit Hong Kong for up to three months without obtaining a visa in advance.

The inclusion of these African nations signals Hong Kong's continued openness to visitors from the continent, even as many other global destinations tighten their entry requirements.

Full List of Eligible Countries

Beyond Africa, the list features major economies and travel destinations from around the world. These include Australia, Brazil, Canada, China's neighbours Japan and South Korea, as well as Singapore, Malaysia, Brunei Darussalam, and India's regional counterpart the Maldives.

European nations on the list range from large economies such as Germany, France, Italy, and Spain to smaller states including Liechtenstein, Andorra, and San Marino-adjacent territories. The United Kingdom is represented through several passport categories, covering British Overseas Territories citizens, British Overseas citizens, British subjects, and British Protected persons.

In the Americas, countries such as the United States, Canada, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Mexico, and several Caribbean island nations feature on the list. The United States entry comes with one notable exception: holders of US diplomatic passports are not covered by the visa-free arrangement.

Pacific island nations including Fiji, Kiribati, Nauru, Papua New Guinea, Tonga, Tuvalu, and Vanuatu are also eligible, alongside New Zealand and Australia.

Other notable inclusions are Saudi Arabia, Israel, Türkiye, and Ecuador, reflecting the broad geographic scope of the policy.

What the Policy Means for Travellers

Eligible travellers can stay in Hong Kong SAR for up to 90 days per visit under this arrangement, making the city an accessible destination for tourism, short-term business, and transit purposes. Travellers are advised to confirm their specific passport category qualifies before travelling, particularly in cases such as the British passport, where different classifications carry different conditions.

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Source: YEN.com.gh