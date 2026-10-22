Hong Kong Names 7 African Countries Eligible for 90-Day Visa-Free Entry
- Hong Kong has confirmed that citizens of seven African countries can enter the territory without a visa for up to 90 days
- The eligible African nations include Botswana, Egypt, Kenya, Malawi, Mauritius, Seychelles, and Tanzania
- Travellers who qualify face no application fee and receive a printed landing slip rather than a passport stamp on arrival
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Hong Kong has confirmed that passport holders from seven African countries are eligible for visa-free entry into the territory for stays of up to 90 days, positioning the city as one of Asia's more accessible destinations for qualifying African travellers.
The seven countries span East Africa, Southern Africa, and North Africa. Citizens of Botswana, Egypt, Kenya, Malawi, Mauritius, Seychelles, and Tanzania are covered under the arrangement.
Nationals from other African countries, including Nigeria, Ghana, and South Africa, are not included and must obtain a visa before travelling.
Requirements for Hong Kong visa-free entry
The conditions for entry are straightforward for those who qualify. Travellers must carry a passport with validity of at least one month beyond their intended departure date, though advisories suggest maintaining six months of validity depending on nationality. An onward or return ticket is also required, along with evidence of sufficient funds to cover the duration of the stay.
Crucially, eligible visitors are not permitted to take up employment during their time in Hong Kong. The process itself carries no application fee and requires no pre-arrival paperwork. Upon landing, immigration officers issue a small printed landing slip in lieu of a traditional passport stamp, and travellers are not required to complete an arrival card.
Which African countries can enter Hong Kong visa-free
The seven nations on Hong Kong's visa-free list are:
1. Botswana 2. Egypt 3. Kenya 4. Malawi 5. Mauritius 6. Seychelles 7. Tanzania
The 90-day permitted duration makes the arrangement notably generous by regional standards, particularly given the absence of fees or documentation that many other visa-free programmes require. For eligible African passport holders, Hong Kong presents a rare combination of extended stay allowance and minimal administrative burden, making it a standout option among Asia's major destinations.
China lists countries eligible for visa-free entry
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that China had named 50 countries whose ordinary passport holders could enter the mainland without a visa.
The National Immigration Administration released the updated list as part of Beijing's broader push to expand its unilateral visa exemption policy
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Philip Boateng Kessie (Head of Human Interest Desk) Philip Boateng Kessie is the Head of the Diaspora Affairs Desk at YEN.com.gh, where he has worked since 2022. He has over eight years of journalism experience and holds a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies from the University of Cape Coast. Philip previously served as Head of the Human Interest Desk at YEN.com.gh and has also worked as a reporter for Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL) and a content writer for Scooper News. He also holds certificates in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: philip.kessie@yen.com.gh