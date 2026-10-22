Hong Kong confirmed that citizens of seven African countries can enter the territory without a visa for stays of up to 90 days

The seven nations span East Africa, Southern Africa, and North Africa, with no application fee required for eligible travellers

Citizens of several major African nations, including Nigeria, Ghana, and South Africa, are not covered by the arrangement

Hong Kong has confirmed that passport holders from seven African countries qualify for visa-free entry into the territory for stays of up to 90 days, placing it among the more accessible Asian destinations for eligible African travellers.

Hong Kong states which African countries that can enter the country for 90 days.

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The arrangement is notable for its simplicity. There is no application fee, and travellers are not required to complete an arrival card on landing. Instead, immigration officers issue a printed landing slip instead of a traditional passport stamp.

Requirements for visa-free entry into Hong Kong

To qualify, travellers must carry a passport valid for at least one month beyond their intended departure date, though holding at least six months of validity is generally advisable depending on nationality.

Visitors must also present a return or onward ticket and demonstrate that they have adequate funds to cover their stay. Taking up employment during the visit is not permitted under the visa-free arrangement.

Which 10 African Countries Are on Hong Kong's Visa-Free List

The seven qualifying African nations span three sub-regions of the continent. They are Botswana, Egypt, Kenya, Malawi, Mauritius, Namibia, Seychelles, Tanzania, Zambia, and Zimbabwe

Citizens of all other African countries, including Nigeria, Ghana, and South Africa, are not covered and must obtain a visa before travelling to Hong Kong.

The 90-day permitted duration is relatively generous by Asian standards, particularly given the absence of paperwork or fees ahead of travel.

Hong Kong separately maintains a broader visa-free programme covering 98 countries worldwide, of which these seven African nations form a part.

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Source: YEN.com.gh