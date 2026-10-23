Saudi Arabia has unveiled a Special Talent Residency programme targeting high-level professionals across key sectors

Qualifying residents under the programme are exempted from Saudi Arabia's Nitaqat quota system for businesses

The initiative signals a shift in how Saudi Arabia intends to treat skilled migrants within its borders

Saudi Arabia has laid out the conditions under which foreign professionals can obtain permanent residency in the Kingdom, through a structured programme that goes beyond typical work-permit arrangements.

Saudi Arabia shares a pathway for foreign professionals seeking permanent residency. Photo credit: Win McNamee, Wung Yu Liang

Source: Getty Images

The initiative, known as the Special Talent Residency programme, is designed to attract professionals at the top of their fields, particularly those in executive leadership, healthcare, scientific research, and related disciplines. The Saudi government says the programme is set to come into effect in 2026.

At its core, the programme reflects an ambition to build local expertise through knowledge transfer rather than simply filling short-term labour gaps. Officials described the effort as an investment in human capital, with the goal of strengthening Saudi Arabia's domestic capabilities over the long term.

For those who qualify, the reward is significant. Unlike the temporary residency arrangements that most foreign workers currently rely on, eligible participants can secure permanent residency status, offering far greater stability and security for their lives in the Kingdom.

One notable feature of the programme is the exemption it grants to primary holders from the Nitaqat system. Nitaqat is the government's regulatory framework that requires companies to maintain a certain ratio of Saudi nationals in their workforce. Being excused from this requirement removes a layer of administrative pressure that typically affects foreign workers and the businesses that employ them.

Beyond the professional benefits, the Saudi government framed the programme as a tool for deeper social integration. Authorities indicated that the initiative is intended to support the stability of participating residents within Saudi society, suggesting a long-term vision for how skilled migrants fit into the country's future rather than viewing them purely as temporary contributors.

The Special Talent Residency programme sits within Saudi Arabia's wider effort to reposition itself as a destination for long-term settlement among high-value professionals, not merely a transit point for contract-based employment.

Source: YEN.com.gh