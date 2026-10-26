Qatar published the full list of conditions expatriates must meet to sponsor their families under Law No. 4/2009

Private sector workers face two distinct salary thresholds depending on whether their employer provides family housing

Government employees follow separate criteria that differ significantly from those applied to private sector workers

Qatar has released the complete set of conditions that foreign nationals must satisfy before they can bring their families to live with them in the country, with the rules drawing a firm distinction between private sector employees and those working for government bodies.

Qatar makes 2 salary requirements before foreigners can come into the country with their family

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The requirements fall under Law No. 4/2009, which governs the entry, exit, and residence of expatriates in Qatar, and are administered by the General Administration of Nationality, Borders and Expatriate Affairs within the Ministry of Interior.

Salary thresholds for private sector workers

Expatriates employed in the private sector must earn a minimum monthly salary of QR 10,000 (approximately GH₵32,000) to qualify for a family residence visa. There is, however, a lower threshold available: workers earning at least QR 7,000 (a little over GH₵22,000) per month may still be eligible, provided their employer supplies family housing directly.

In both cases, the applicant must hold a technical or specialised, non-labour profession. Beyond the salary requirements, private sector applicants are required to submit a six-month bank statement from a Qatar-accredited bank, a notarised employment contract, and an educational certificate confirming their professional qualifications.

What government workers must provide

For expatriates employed in government or semi-government institutions, the framework is structured differently. Rather than meeting a fixed salary floor, these workers must demonstrate that their employer either provides family accommodation or includes a family housing allowance within their employment contract. They are also required to present an official letter confirming their job title and monthly salary.

Regardless of which sector an applicant works in, certain baseline conditions apply universally. Every applicant must hold a valid Qatar residence permit and provide a marriage certificate that has been attested by the relevant competent authorities before the application can be processed. These conditions cover all expatriates seeking to bring a spouse or dependants into the country under Qatar's family sponsorship framework.

Source: YEN.com.gh