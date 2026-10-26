The UAE has identified five specific labour violations that now carry fines of up to GH¢ 3.1m for private companies

Ghanaians and other African workers in the Gulf state could be directly affected as key employment sectors face scrutiny

The UAE Ministry of Human Resources says compliance is a legal obligation, not a choice, for all employers

Private companies operating in the United Arab Emirates are facing serious financial consequences after the country's Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation issued a sweeping enforcement warning in October 2026, targeting five categories of labour law violations that carry penalties of between Dh100,000 and Dh1 million — roughly KSh 3.5 million to KSh 35 million.

The announcement, made on Friday 23 October 2026, puts employers on notice across industries that depend heavily on migrant labour, including construction, hospitality, retail, security, and domestic service.

UAE has cautioned employers violations the rights of migrant workers. Photo Credit: Mandel Ngan

Source: Getty Images

Kenya is among the largest sources of migrant workers in the UAE, with tens of thousands employed across Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and other emirates, and the warning carries direct implications for workers from across the African continent.

The five violations the ministry has flagged cover a broad range of employment malpractices. Employers who bring workers into the country without obtaining valid work permits face penalties, as do those who recruit workers but leave them without any actual duties or income.

Using a work permit for a purpose other than the one for which it was issued is also among the listed violations. Additionally, businesses that close or suspend operations without formally resolving the legal status of their employees, and any employer found engaging minors outside the conditions permitted by labour law, will face the maximum fines.

Each of these violations reflects a real risk that migrant workers encounter in practice. A worker brought in without a valid permit has no legal standing, leaving them exposed to exploitation or deportation.

Being recruited and then given no work, sometimes referred to as "idle sponsorship," can trap a worker with no earnings while they remain tied to an employer who provides nothing.

Entering the country under one job category but working in another strips a worker of the protections attached to their actual role, while a business closure without proper documentation can leave employees in legal uncertainty.

Workers planning to take up employment in the UAE are advised to verify their employment terms and confirm the correct permit category has been applied for before travelling.

The Kenyan embassy and the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation are available as points of contact for anyone who suspects a violation has occurred.

The ministry described compliance with labour law as a fundamental legal responsibility, not a discretionary matter, for all private sector employers in the country.

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Source: YEN.com.gh