Saudi Arabia announced new regulations restricting when foreigners and residents can play music in the country

The rules identify two specific situations where music is prohibited, with financial penalties attached for violations

The announcement has drawn attention to the kingdom's evolving but still carefully managed entertainment policies

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Saudi Arabia has introduced regulations barring foreigners and residents from playing music in two specific situations, with fines set for those who violate the rules.

The kingdom's General Entertainment Authority announced the restrictions, which apply to public spaces and certain timeframes linked to religious observance.

Saudi Arabia bans music for foreigners and residents in two situations, and outlines fines. Photo credit: Nazar Abbas Photography & konstantin32/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Music is prohibited near mosques, particularly during prayer times, and in areas where it could be deemed disruptive to worship or public order.

Violators face financial penalties, though the authority did not publicly disclose the exact fine amounts in its initial announcement.

Saudi Arabia's music rules explained

The move reflects the delicate balance Saudi Arabia continues to maintain as it opens up its entertainment sector under Vision 2030, the crown prince's wide-ranging social and economic reform agenda, while still upholding the country's Islamic values and traditions.

In recent years, the kingdom has permitted concerts, cinemas, and mixed-gender events that were once unthinkable.

However, authorities have made clear that this liberalisation comes with boundaries, and those boundaries are now being codified into enforceable rules.

The regulations apply equally to expatriates and foreign visitors, not just Saudi nationals, signalling that the government expects all people living in or travelling through the country to respect local customs.

Fines and enforcement

The General Entertainment Authority confirmed that inspectors would be responsible for enforcing the rules in public areas.

While the specific fine figures were not detailed in the announcement, officials noted that penalties would be proportionate to the nature of the violation.

The authority's statement made clear that the intent is not to suppress music entirely but to ensure that its enjoyment does not conflict with religious practices or communal sensitivities, particularly around mosques and during the five daily prayer times observed across the kingdom.

Saudi Arabia's entertainment landscape has shifted considerably over the past decade. The country now hosts major international concerts, sporting events, and arts festivals, drawing global acts and tourists.

The new music restrictions appear designed to manage this growth in a way that keeps religious and cultural considerations firmly in view.

Saudi Arabia lists talent residency types

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Saudi Arabia had announced a Special Talent Residency programme targeting three distinct categories of foreign nationals.

The kingdom had outlined specific eligibility criteria covering professionals, investors, and individuals with exceptional abilities.

The move formed part of Saudi Arabia's broader effort to attract global talent under its Vision 2030 agenda.

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Source: YEN.com.gh