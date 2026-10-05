The UK government outlined four groups of applicants who do not need to prove English proficiency when applying for permanent settlement

One exemption covers people with physical or mental disabilities, while another targets long-term residents with over 15 years of continuous stay in the UK

A key rule change coming in March 2027 will raise the English assessment threshold for applicants seeking exemption under the fourth category

The United Kingdom government has published guidance identifying four groups of people who are fully exempt from demonstrating English language ability when applying for settlement in the country.

The UK gives categories of people who are exempt from English requirements. Photo source: @andyburnham

Source: Getty Images

The exemptions are listed under Appendix English Language of the UK Immigration Rules and remove the language requirement entirely for qualifying applicants, rather than simply reducing it.

Who qualifies for English Language exemption

The first two exemptions are age-based. Any applicant who is 65 years or older at the time of submitting their application is automatically exempt.

Similarly, those who are under 18 years of age at the point of application are not required to meet the language requirement.

The third exemption covers individuals living with a physical or mental condition that prevents them from satisfying the English language requirement. No minimum duration is specified for this exemption; the condition itself is the qualifying factor.

The fourth category is the most detailed. It applies to partners, parents, or dependent children over the age of 18 applying for settlement. To qualify, an applicant must have lived in the UK continuously for at least 15 years on valid permission.

They must also hold at least an A2 level qualification on the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages, or an equivalent such as ESOL Entry Level 2 or a Scottish Credit and Qualification Framework Level 3 qualification.

Key rule change coming in 2027

Within the fourth exemption, an additional condition requires an assessment from a qualified teacher, and this is where an important change is on the horizon.

Until 26 March 2027, a qualified teacher must confirm that the applicant has completed a minimum of 75 guided learning hours and is unlikely to reach the B1 level of English proficiency. From 26 March 2027, that benchmark rises: the teacher must instead confirm that the applicant is unlikely to reach the higher B2 level.

The change effectively tightens the conditions under which someone can claim exemption on grounds of limited language learning potential, raising the bar that assessors must apply when determining eligibility.

Full details of the exemptions are available in the UK Immigration Rules.

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Source: YEN.com.gh