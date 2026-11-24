Portugal's AIMA announced on November 5, 2026, that foreigners can now request permanent residency appointments through its official Contact Form

The agency outlined six conditions applicants must meet simultaneously to qualify under Article 80 of Law No. 23/2007

AIMA warned that duplicate submissions and out-of-scope applications will not be considered under the new process

Portugal's Agency for Integration, Migration and Asylum (AIMA) has opened a new pathway for foreigners seeking permanent residency, announcing on 5 November 2026 that appointment requests can now be submitted through the AIMA Contact Form.

Portugal publishes what applicants need for a permanent residency appointment. Photo credit: FMT.

Source: UGC

The announcement, published on the agency's official website, confirmed that the form applies specifically to appointments for permanent residence authorisation under Article 80 of Law No. 23/2007, of 4 July, as amended.

6 requirements for permanent residency in Portugal

AIMA outlined six conditions that applicants must satisfy simultaneously to be eligible. The agency was clear that fulfilling all six does not automatically waive any other legally applicable obligations.

The requirements are as follows:

Hold a temporary residence permit for a minimum of five years. Have no conviction, during the last five years of residence in Portugal, resulting in a sentence or combined sentences exceeding one year of imprisonment. Demonstrate adequate means of subsistence. Have accommodation available. Show basic knowledge of the Portuguese language. Maintain tax and social security contributions in good standing.

What applicants should know before submitting

AIMA urged applicants to submit only a single request for each purpose and to avoid sending duplicate forms while an initial request remains under review. The agency stated that any application falling outside the scope of Article 80, or one that fails to meet the stated requirements, will not be processed.

The move streamlines access to one of the most significant immigration milestones for long-term residents in Portugal, offering a structured digital route for those who believe they qualify for permanent status.

Portugal sets age limit for free citizenship

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Portugal had announced a minimum age requirement for Brazilians seeking free citizenship under a long-standing bilateral treaty.

The new rule marked a significant shift in how Portugal managed citizenship applications from one of its closest cultural partners.

Ghanaians with Brazilian heritage or ties could have been affected by the policy change as interest in Portuguese residency grew.

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Source: YEN.com.gh