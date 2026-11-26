UK Visas and Immigration confirmed in July 2026 that one category of foreign nationals qualifies for a faster route to British citizenship

Spouses and civil partners of British citizens can apply for naturalisation immediately after securing Indefinite Leave to Remain

Several conditions still apply under the route, and the Home Secretary retains full discretion over every application

Most foreigners on the path to a British passport face a familiar sequence: secure Indefinite Leave to Remain, wait a full year, then apply for naturalisation.

UK confirms a category can apply for citizenship sooner after ILR. Photo credit: Reuters, Clubfoto/ Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

But official guidance published by UK Visas and Immigration in July 2026 has confirmed that spouses and civil partners of British citizens do not have to follow that same timeline.

Under Section 6(2) of the British Nationality Act 1981, foreign nationals who are married to or in a civil partnership with a British citizen at the time of their application qualify for a three-year route to citizenship, rather than the standard five-year route.

More significantly, they are not required to have spent 12 months free from immigration time restrictions before applying, a condition that remains firmly in place for all other applicants.

What UK's faster route actually means

In practical terms, a foreign national who holds ILR and is married to a British citizen can submit their naturalisation application straight away, without sitting through an additional year of waiting.

However, the remaining eligibility requirements still apply. The applicant must have lived in the UK for at least three years before the date of their application and must have been physically present in the country exactly three years before that date.

During those three years, absences from the UK must not exceed 270 days in total, with no more than 90 days away during the final 12 months of the qualifying period, though some discretion exists in exceptional circumstances.

What every UK naturalisation applicant must do

Regardless of which route applies, all applicants seeking British citizenship through naturalisation must pass the Life in the UK test and demonstrate adequate knowledge of English, Welsh or Scottish Gaelic. Two referees are required, and each applicant must satisfy the good character requirement.

Children under 18 are not eligible for naturalisation but may be registered as British citizens through a separate process, and their applications can be submitted at the same time as a parent's.

Once an application is lodged, a decision is expected within six months. Successful applicants must then attend a citizenship ceremony, where they take an oath of allegiance and receive their naturalisation certificate. The certificate itself is not a travel document; a British passport must be applied for separately after the ceremony.

It is worth noting that the guidance is clear on one important point: naturalisation is not a guaranteed right. The Home Secretary holds discretion over every case under the British Nationality Act 1981, meaning that meeting all stated requirements does not automatically secure approval. Prospective applicants are strongly advised to confirm they satisfy every condition before submitting, to avoid delays or outright refusal.

UK outlines pet entry rules for foreign travellers

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the United Kingdom had announced official guidance detailing the conditions pet owners must meet before bringing animals into Great Britain.

All dogs, cats and ferrets travelling to Great Britain must meet the requirements of the Pet Travel Scheme before arrival.

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Source: YEN.com.gh