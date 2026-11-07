Belgium has published a tiered pricing structure for its adult passport, with costs varying depending on where the application is submitted

An adult passport issued in Belgium is valid for seven years, though it can become unusable before its expiry date under certain conditions

Applicants submitting through a Belgian embassy or consulate abroad face higher fees than those applying at a local municipality

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Belgium has officially released the fee breakdown and validity details for its adult passport, confirming that the cost an applicant pays depends largely on where they choose to submit their application.

Belgium passport cost: How much will applicants pay for a 7-year document?

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An adult passport issued within Belgium carries a seven-year validity, while passports for minors are valid for five years. However, Belgian authorities note that a passport may be rendered unusable before its expiry date if the holder's photograph no longer provides a clear likeness, if the document suffers damage, if it is reported lost or stolen, or if all pages have been used up. Applicants are permitted to request a new passport at any point, including well before the existing one expires.

Belgium Passport Fees for Adults

For applicants aged 18 and above, the standard 34-page passport costs €65 when submitted at a local municipality, with the document ready no later than the fifth working day after the application. Those who apply through a Belgian embassy or consulate outside the country pay a base fee of €75, with processing taking around two weeks.

Adults requiring a larger 64-page passport and applying through an embassy or consulate face a considerably steeper base fee of €240.

A federal tax of €30 is added to all adult passport applications, regardless of where they are submitted. An additional €10 surcharge applies specifically to applications processed through embassies or consulates, covering international delivery costs.

Total Costs When Applying Abroad

When all charges are added together, an adult applying for the standard 34-page passport through an embassy or consulate will pay a total of €115, combining the base fee, the federal tax, and the shipping surcharge. Those opting for the 64-page version through the same channel will pay a total of €280.

Applicants submitting their forms at a local municipality within Belgium pay the lowest overall cost, with the €65 base fee plus the €30 federal tax bringing their total to €95 for the standard passport.

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Source: YEN.com.gh