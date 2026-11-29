Sweden's Migration Agency announced a significant change to its family reunification policy, effective October 2026

The new rule requires migrants on temporary permits to meet a specific residency threshold before their families can apply

Certain groups, including refugees, may qualify for exemptions under conditions tied to their family relationships

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Sweden has drawn a firm new line for migrants hoping to reunite with their families in the country, introducing a minimum residency condition that will reshape how thousands of people plan their immigration journeys.

Sweden Sets 2-Year Residency Rule Before Migrants Can Bring Family Members

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The Swedish Migration Agency announced that, from 1 October 2026, any reference person holding a temporary residence permit must have lived in Sweden under that permit for at least two years before their family members can submit a reunification application. Crucially, that two-year threshold must already be met at the point of application, with no grace period granted after the paperwork has been filed.

Who does Sweden's new rule target?

The policy is aimed specifically at reference persons — the individuals already residing in Sweden who serve as the anchor for a family reunification case. Under the previous framework, the length of time a person had spent in Sweden played a smaller role in determining whether a spouse, child, or close relative could be granted permission to join them. The updated rules raise that bar considerably for anyone living in the country on a temporary permit.

Not everyone will be subject to the new condition. The agency confirmed that exemptions exist for certain circumstances, with refugees among those who may be excluded from the two-year requirement, provided that the relevant family relationship was established before the refugee arrived in Sweden. The agency indicated that these exemptions are targeted rather than broadly applicable, without specifying every qualifying category.

What Sweden's change means for families

For migrants already navigating Sweden's immigration system, the new rule introduces a waiting period that did not previously exist in this form. Families living apart across different countries will now need to carefully account for how long the reference person has been resident in Sweden before beginning the reunification process, which could delay applications that might otherwise have moved forward sooner.

The Swedish Migration Agency has published full guidance on the updated policy, including details on which exemptions apply and how they can be accessed.

Sweden lists two jobs foreigners cannot get permits for

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Sweden had officially removed two occupations from its list of work permit-eligible roles, with updated guidance from the Swedish Migration Agency (Migrationsverket) confirming that forest berry pickers and personal assistants can no longer qualify for permits.

The changes affect citizens of countries outside the EU and EEA, who are generally required to hold a valid work permit before carrying out any employment duties in Sweden, whether for a Swedish-based employer or one operating from abroad.

The Migration Agency's updated guidance identifies the two excluded categories by their official classification codes under SSYK 2012, Sweden's standard occupational classification system. Forest berry pickers, listed under subgroup 9210, lost their eligibility on June 1, 2026.

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Source: YEN.com.gh