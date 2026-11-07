Singapore's Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) has published its official fee schedule for passport applications, with costs varying by submission method

Singaporeans replacing a lost or damaged passport face additional penalty charges on top of the standard application fee

Processing times range from one to six weeks depending on the applicant's location and whether submitted documents meet ICA requirements

Singapore's Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) has set out the official fee structure for passport applications, with the amount payable determined by how and where an application is submitted.

Singapore gives details about their visa fees online. Photo credit: @travelnews.

Source: Getty Images

Singaporeans who apply through the online channel will pay S$70. Those who opt to appear in person at the ICA Services Centre or at a Singapore Overseas Mission will be charged S$80.

The higher in-person fee accounts for the additional administrative costs involved in processing face-to-face applications.

Fees for lost or damaged passports

Applicants seeking to replace a lost or damaged passport will incur charges beyond the standard fee.

The ICA levies a non-refundable penalty of S$50 for a first-time replacement. Should an applicant require any further replacement after that, the penalty rises to S$100.

Both charges apply in addition to whichever standard application fee is relevant at the time of submission.

Singapore opens up about their visa application process. Photo credit: @travelnews.

Source: Getty Images

How long Singapore passport processing takes

Turnaround times vary considerably depending on whether the applicant is based locally or abroad.

For applications submitted within Singapore, the ICA generally completes processing within one to two weeks of receipt.

That timeline can stretch to as long as four weeks if the submitted photograph fails to meet the authority's specifications or if the application involves a change to the applicant's principal name or surname.

Applicants are informed of the outcome either by post or by email.

Overseas applicants should expect a longer wait. The ICA indicates that applications submitted from abroad take approximately four to six weeks to process, provided all required documents are included in full.

Photographs that do not meet specifications will delay matters further. Singaporeans applying from outside the country receive their outcome notification by email only.

US releases official fees for 10-year passports

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about the US Department of State’s 2026 adult passport fees, application requirements and processing times.

Travellers can cut processing to two to three weeks for an extra $60, but mailing time may add up to two weeks at each end.

Applicants with international trips within three weeks may need to arrange an appointment at a passport agency or centre.

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Source: YEN.com.gh