Ireland's immigration authority outlined the official process foreign nationals must follow to challenge a refused visa application

A significant policy change that took effect on 1 June 2026 restricted who can appeal a short-stay visa refusal

Applicants appealing on behalf of others must meet specific authorisation requirements before their submissions are accepted

Ireland's immigration authority has published detailed guidance on how foreign nationals can formally challenge a refused visa application, covering both individual appeals and those submitted by a third party.

Ireland Publishes Steps Eligible Foreigners Must Follow to Appeal Visa Refusal

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How to Write a Valid Appeal Letter

The appeal process begins with a letter, either typed or handwritten, that clearly states the applicant's intention to contest the refusal. The letter must include the applicant's full name, postal address, personal email address, and visa application transaction number. Crucially, it must directly address the specific grounds cited in the refusal letter, and applicants may also introduce any new information they consider relevant. The letter must be signed and dated before it is submitted.

Supporting documents may accompany the appeal, provided they comply with Ireland's submission rules. On the matter of passports, applicants are advised to check their refusal letter carefully, as the original passport should only be included if the letter explicitly requests it.

Appealing on Someone Else's Behalf

Where a third party wishes to appeal on behalf of another person, including an adult family member, an authorisation letter from the original visa applicant is required alongside the appeal letter. That authorisation must confirm that the applicant has consented to the third party handling all correspondence related to the appeal. It must include the full names, postal addresses, and transaction number of the original applicant, as well as the full name, postal address, and date of birth of the person acting on their behalf. The authorised representative must be at least 18 years old.

Parents appealing on behalf of children under 18 are exempt from this authorisation requirement. Where one person is appealing for two or more applicants at the same time, a separate appeal letter and, where applicable, a separate authorisation letter must be filed for each individual.

Short-Stay Visa Appeal Rules Tightened From June 2026

A notable policy change came into effect on 1 June 2026. From that date, applicants whose short-stay visa applications are refused can no longer challenge the decision through the standard appeals process. The right to appeal a short-stay visa refusal is now limited to applicants whose cases fall under the EU Free Movement Directive (2004/38/EC).

Eligible categories under this exception include family members of EU, EEA, or Swiss citizens applying as a de facto partner, as a spouse, or under the broader "other family member" category. Applicants who do not fall within these categories will need to explore alternative options rather than pursue a formal appeal through the standard route.

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Source: YEN.com.gh