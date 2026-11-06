Finland Announces 10-Year Passport Plan With New Age Limit

Finland's government submitted a legislative proposal on 28 May 2026 to extend passport and identity card validity from five to ten years

Children and minors will not benefit from the extended validity, as their passports will remain valid for five years under the proposal

Finland plans to ban self-submitted passport photos and require all applicants to visit a police station in person

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Finland's government has tabled a proposal to parliament that would double the validity of passports and national identity cards from five years to ten, bringing the country into line with broader European practice.

Finland proposes 10-year passports and ID cards from 2028. Image credit: EsaMTH/iStock, China Daily

Source: UGC

The Ministry of Interior submitted the legislative proposal on 28 May 2026 as part of the government's wider deregulation agenda.

If parliament approves the measures, the earliest they could take effect is early 2028, with current documents continuing to be issued under existing rules until then.

Age limit for Finland's proposed 10-year passport

The extended validity will not apply to children and young people.

Passports and identity cards issued to minors will continue to carry a five-year validity period, owing to how substantially facial features change during childhood and adolescence.

The government highlighted that the age and recency of a passport photograph are both critical to reliable facial recognition.

Passports for minors will, however, include one notable addition: the name and details of a parent or legal guardian.

The measure is designed to help authorities verify guardianship more easily, particularly in cases involving international travel from Finland.

Photo submission and application process changes

The proposal also introduces significant changes to how passport photographs are submitted.

Under the new rules, facial images will only be accepted from entities holding a registered business ID or an equivalent EU or EEA identifier, such as professional photographers and photo shops.

Applicants will no longer be permitted to submit photographs taken by themselves.

The existing simplified application procedure will also be scrapped entirely.

Every applicant, regardless of age or circumstance, will be required to visit a police station in person to apply.

The government described the in-person requirement as essential for maintaining the integrity and security of travel documents.

Pricing for the new documents will be set separately through a ministerial decree and will reflect the actual costs involved in preparing and delivering them.

Minister outlines the reasoning behind the Reform

Interior Minister Mari Rantanen explained the broader intent behind the changes, stating:

"Extending the validity of passports to 10 years is in line with general European practice. This change is also a concrete example of how we can make people's everyday lives easier and reduce the administrative burden."

The proposal now awaits parliamentary debate and a final vote before it can progress towards implementation.

Finland launches fast-track residence permit portal for foreigners

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Finland had launched an online portal that enables eligible foreign workers to receive a first residence permit decision within 14 days.

The fast-track service is available through Enter Finland, the Finnish Immigration Service's dedicated online application platform.

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Source: YEN.com.gh