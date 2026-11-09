The UK Home Office announced an 'earned settlement' model that ties a migrant's residency timeline directly to their annual income

Migrants earning above £50,271 a year could qualify for permanent residency in five years, while lower earners face a default ten-year wait

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood told Parliament the changes will affect an estimated 500,000 people currently on the settlement path

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Britain's Home Office has overhauled its immigration settlement rules, introducing a tiered system that links how long a migrant must wait for permanent residency to how much they earn each year.

UK Lists Amount Foreigners Must Have To Bypass New 10-Year Wait For Permanent Residency

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Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood presented the new framework to Parliament, describing it as an "earned settlement" model. It replaces the previous arrangement, under which most migrants could apply for settled status after five years as a near-automatic entitlement.

How the New Salary Tiers Work

The income thresholds built into the policy create distinctly different paths for different migrants. Those earning above £50,271 annually retain access to a five-year settlement route, while the country's highest earners can qualify in as little as three years.

Migrants who fall below that income level will face a new default waiting period of ten years before they can apply for permanent residency. The government estimates that more than 500,000 people will now wait longer than they would have under the previous rules.

Care workers who honoured their visa conditions and earned at least £25,000 a year have been granted a separate arrangement, allowing them to settle after five years. The government acknowledged the contribution this group made during the COVID-19 pandemic as the basis for the concession.

At the more severe end of the scale, migrants found to have broken immigration rules face a 20-year wait, while those who entered the country through unauthorised means, such as small boat crossings, could face a wait of up to 30 years.

Migrants who do not qualify for the five-year route will be issued a fresh five-year visa and may only apply for settlement once that additional period has been completed.

Other Conditions All Applicants Must Meet

Annual earnings are not the only factor under the new framework. Every applicant, regardless of income, must meet a set of fixed requirements before settlement can be granted.

These include a clean criminal record, English language proficiency equivalent to A-Level English as a foreign language, no outstanding debt to the taxpayer, and a consistent history of National Insurance contributions.

The government separately noted that the graduate visa route, which allows foreign graduates to remain in the United Kingdom for at least 18 months after completing an eligible degree, remains in place.

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Source: YEN.com.gh