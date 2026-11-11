The UK government confirmed that certain applicants are automatically exempt from sitting the Life in the UK test based on their age

The exemption applies to two specific age groups, offering a simplified path through the British citizenship application process

Applicants who fall between 18 and 64 years old remain required to pass the test before proceeding with their application

The United Kingdom has clarified which applicants do not need to sit the Life in the UK test when pursuing British citizenship or indefinite leave to remain, with age being the determining factor for exemption.

UK sets age limits for exemption from the British citizenship test. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/WPA Pool/Joel Ryan - PA Images

Source: Getty Images

The Life in the UK test assesses knowledge of British history, culture, laws, and values. It forms a mandatory part of the application process for most adults seeking citizenship or the right to remain permanently in the country.

Age groups exempt from the UK citizenship test

According to official UK government guidance, two age groups are automatically excused from taking the exam. The first covers anyone who is under 18 years old at the time of submitting their application. The second covers applicants aged 65 or older.

The government's official position is straightforward:

"You do not need to take the test if you are under 18 or are 65 or over."

What UK's exemption means for applicants

For those who fall within either bracket, the exemption removes one significant administrative step from an already detailed application process. Rather than booking and sitting the exam, qualifying applicants can move forward without that requirement, making the route to citizenship more accessible for younger applicants and older residents.

Those aged between 18 and 64, however, must still pass the test before their application can proceed. This remains a standard requirement for the majority of adult applicants.

The clarification is particularly relevant for African nationals and others in the diaspora who are navigating the British citizenship process and may be unsure about which requirements apply to them specifically.

UK lists 3 conditions for passport

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that the UK government had outlined three specific eligibility conditions applicants had to satisfy before qualifying for a 10-year British passport.

The requirements covered age, nationality status, and the type of travel document being applied for.

Applicants who did not meet all three conditions could receive a passport valid for a shorter period instead.

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Source: YEN.com.gh