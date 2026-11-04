The UK government outlined three specific eligibility conditions applicants must satisfy before qualifying for a 10-year British passport

The requirements cover age, nationality status, and the type of travel document being applied for

Applicants who do not meet all three conditions may receive a passport valid for a shorter period instead

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The United Kingdom government has set out three clear conditions that individuals must satisfy in order to be eligible for a standard 10-year British passport.

According to the UK government's official guidance, applicants must be aged 16 or over, hold British citizenship, and be applying for an adult passport rather than a child or emergency travel document.

UK lists 3 conditions applicants must meet to qualify for a 10-year British passport. Photo credit: Wiktor Szymanowicz/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Those who do not meet all three requirements will not automatically qualify for the decade-long validity period and may instead be issued a passport with a shorter expiry date.

Who qualifies for a 10-year British passport

The age threshold of 16 is a firm requirement. Young people below that age are issued passports valid for five years, as the UK government recognises that children's physical appearance changes significantly over shorter periods, making longer-validity documents less practical for identification purposes.

Nationality is equally central to the eligibility criteria. Only confirmed British citizens may apply for the standard adult passport under these conditions.

Individuals holding other forms of leave to remain or limited immigration status in the UK are not entitled to apply under this category.

The third condition relates to the nature of the application itself. Standard adult passport applications qualify for the 10-year document, whereas emergency travel documents and child passports fall under separate rules with different validity periods.

How to apply and what to expect

Applications for a British passport can be submitted online or by post through His Majesty's Passport Office.

First-time applicants and those renewing an expired document follow the same general process, though supporting documentation requirements may differ depending on individual circumstances.

Processing times and fees vary depending on whether applicants choose the standard or fast-track service.

The UK government advises applicants to apply well in advance of any planned international travel to avoid delays.

For those renewing an existing passport, any remaining validity on the old document is not carried over to the new one. The 10-year validity begins from the date the new passport is issued.

UK lists 4 permanent residency rules

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the UK government had outlined four strict conditions that all foreigners were required to satisfy before qualifying for permanent residency.

Requirements included a clean criminal record, high-level English proficiency, no taxpayer debt, and consistent National Insurance contributions.

The new English language standard had been raised to the equivalent of A-Level English as a foreign language.

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Source: YEN.com.gh