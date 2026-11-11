The Australian government confirmed two age-based categories of applicants who do not need to sit the citizenship test

The exemptions cover applicants at both the younger and older ends of the age spectrum

Applicants who fall outside the exempt age brackets must still complete the test as part of their application

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Australia has confirmed that two specific age groups are automatically exempt from sitting its citizenship test, offering a simplified path for qualifying applicants who meet the criteria.

Australia identifies applicants exempt from the citizenship test. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Matt Jelonek/Don Arnold

Source: Getty Images

The Australian government published its official position on the matter, outlining that the exemption applies to applicants at both the younger and older ends of the age range.

Specifically, anyone who is 17 years old or younger at the time they submit their application does not need to sit the test. The same applies to applicants who are 60 years of age or older when they apply.

Age Groups Exempt from Australia's Citizenship Test

The government's official guidance states:

"You generally do not need to sit the citizenship test if you are aged 17 years or younger at the time you apply for citizenship or are aged 60 years or over at the time you apply for citizenship."

For younger applicants, the exemption reflects an understanding that children and teenagers may not yet be expected to meet the standard criteria required of adult applicants.

For older applicants, the waiver removes a requirement that could present unnecessary difficulty for people in that age bracket.

What Australian citizenship applicants need to know

For everyone else, the citizenship test remains a compulsory part of the application process. Those who believe they fall within one of the two exempt categories are advised to confirm their status during the application process to ensure their file accurately reflects the correct requirements.

The Australian citizenship test is designed to assess an applicant's knowledge of the country, its values, and its systems of government. While the test is a standard requirement for most adult applicants between the ages of 18 and 59, the government has made it clear that age-based exemptions exist to accommodate those for whom the requirement would be unreasonable or inappropriate.

Applicants who are unsure whether they qualify for an exemption are encouraged to review the official guidance before submitting their application.

Australia: Types of parents eligible for sponsored visa

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Australia had confirmed four distinct parent categories qualify for the subclass 870 sponsored parent temporary visa.

The visa removes two major barriers that typically block parents from other Australian visa pathways, making it more accessible.

All applicants must be at least 18 years old and must be sponsored by an Australian-based person to be eligible.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh