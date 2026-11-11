Spain's official government portal confirmed that foreign nationals as young as 14 can begin applying for Spanish citizenship through naturalisation

The country offers four distinct pathways to citizenship, catering to applicants with different personal circumstances and backgrounds

A Spanish passport is considered one of the most powerful travel documents globally, granting holders access to the full European Union

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Spain has officially confirmed that foreign nationals can begin applying for citizenship through naturalisation from as young as 14 years old, according to information published on the country's official government portal.

Spain sets a minimum age requirement for foreigners seeking citizenship

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Naturalisation is defined as the legal process through which a foreign citizen, whether from within the European Union or outside it, acquires Spanish nationality. For applicants between the ages of 14 and 17, the process remains open, but they must be accompanied by a legal representative at every stage.

Four routes to Spanish citizenship

Spain's naturalisation framework is structured around four distinct pathways: by option, by discretionary conferral, by residency, and by possession of status. Each pathway is designed to accommodate different personal situations, meaning a broad range of foreign nationals can potentially qualify for Spanish papers.

Regardless of which route an applicant pursues, every naturalisation process ends with the same final step: registration in the Spanish Civil Register. This registration is what formally entitles the newly recognised citizen to apply for a Spanish national identity card and passport.

What Spanish citizenship offers

The benefits attached to Spanish nationality are significant. As a full member of the European Union, Spain extends to its citizens the right to live, work, and move freely across all EU member states.

Beyond Europe, a Spanish passport is widely regarded as one of the most powerful travel documents available, providing holders with visa-free or visa-on-arrival entry to a large number of countries around the world.

For many Nigerians and other Africans who have already relocated to Spain or are actively exploring migration routes into Europe, understanding how naturalisation works is a critical step. The residency pathway, in particular, tends to be most relevant to immigrants who have spent several years living and working in the country and are now considering making their citizenship status permanent.

9 groups who can secure residence Spain visas for free

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Spanish government had published official guidelines outlining who qualifies for a preferential, free-of-charge residence visa to live in Spain.

Nine distinct family categories are eligible, but the scheme excludes citizens of the EU, EEA, or Switzerland

Applications must be submitted in person, with decisions typically issued within 15 calendar days of submission

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Source: YEN.com.gh