The Spanish government published official guidelines outlining who qualifies for a preferential, free-of-charge residence visa to live in Spain

Nine distinct family categories are eligible, but the scheme excludes citizens of the EU, EEA, or Switzerland

Applications must be submitted in person, with decisions typically issued within 15 calendar days of submission

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Spain has released detailed guidelines on how non-EU relatives of Spanish citizens can secure a free, preferential residence visa to relocate to the country in 2026, covering nine separate family categories.

Spain reveals nine categories of people eligible for free residence permits. Photo credit: Europa Press News, Peter Unger

Source: Getty Images

The official guidance, published by the Spanish Embassy in New Delhi, makes clear that the scheme is exclusively for relatives who hold citizenship outside the European Union, the European Economic Area, or Switzerland.

Who qualifies for Spain's free residence visa

The Spanish government laid out the following eligible categories.

First, a spouse aged 18 or above, provided the marriage remains legally valid and has not been annulled or dissolved through divorce. Second, a registered partner aged 18 or above from an EU, EEA, or Swiss member state, where the partnership is still active. Third, an unregistered partner aged 18 or above who can demonstrate at least 12 months of stable cohabitation, or who shares children with the Spanish citizen. Fourth, direct descendants of the Spanish citizen or their partner who are under 26, or older if they are dependent or disabled, provided they are unmarried and plan to live with the citizen. Fifth, direct relatives in the first ascending line of the Spanish citizen or their partner, where financial dependence on the citizen can be established, and no family support exists in the home country, or where humanitarian grounds apply. Sixth, the father, mother, or legal guardian of a Spanish minor, where the minor lives at that person's expense. Seventh, a family member up to the second degree who provides or will provide care to a Spanish citizen formally recognised as having a level of dependency. Eighth, individuals whose father or mother held Spanish citizenship. Ninth, other family members who, in their home country, live financially at the expense of the Spanish citizen.

How to apply for the visa

All applications must be lodged in person. Where the applicant is a minor, their legal representative must handle the submission on their behalf.

Applicants based in India have two routes available. They may visit the Consular Section in New Delhi directly by booking an appointment through the embassy's designated email address, or apply at any BLS Visa Application Centre, though the latter carries a service charge.

Under normal circumstances, a decision is issued within 15 calendar days from the date of submission. This period can extend to 45 calendar days if an interview becomes necessary or additional documents are requested.

Prospective travellers should also be aware that holding the visa does not automatically guarantee entry into the Schengen area, as all standard entry conditions must still be satisfied upon arrival at the border.

Once settled in Spain, successful applicants will need to apply for a residence card as a Spanish citizen family member at the Foreigners Office in their area of residence.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh