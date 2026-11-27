Canada made its Rural Community Immigration Pilot a permanent programme, opening a formal route for economic migrants

Five communities in northern Ontario were listed among 14 locations across Canada included in the scheme

The programme targets skilled workers and international graduates filling labour gaps in smaller towns

Canada has created a permanent pathway for skilled foreign workers and international graduates to settle in five northern Ontario communities, offering an alternative route to permanent residence outside the country's major cities.

Canada Names 5 Communities in Ontario Where Foreigners Can Apply for Permanent Residence

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Lena Metlege Diab, Canada's Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, announced on 9 November 2026 that the Rural Community Immigration Pilot would be made a permanent programme.

The move came after the pilot phase, which Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada launched in January 2025, was deemed successful enough to continue on a long-term basis.

Ontario communities included in the programme

The newly permanent Rural Community Immigration Programme covers 14 communities across the country. Five of those locations sit in Ontario's northern regions, areas that have long faced difficulty attracting and keeping workers:

1. North Bay

2. Sudbury

3. Timmins

4. Sault Ste. Marie

5. Thunder Bay

The remaining nine communities are located in other provinces, including Nova Scotia, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Alberta and British Columbia.

How applicants can qualify for permanent residence

The programme is classified as an economic immigration pathway, meaning it is designed for people who can address specific labour market shortages rather than those applying through humanitarian or family channels.

To be eligible, applicants must be skilled workers or international graduates who are already employed in priority sectors within one of the listed communities. Meeting the programme's criteria offers a direct route to Canadian permanent residence, without requiring applicants to first settle in a major urban centre such as Toronto or Vancouver.

The federal government's decision to convert the pilot into a permanent fixture signals a broader commitment to channelling immigration towards rural and remote communities that have historically struggled with ageing populations, workforce shortages and population decline. The approach is a deliberate effort to distribute economic migration more evenly across the country rather than concentrating newcomers in already dense metropolitan areas.

For Ghanaian considering the japa route to Canada, this programme represents a less conventional but potentially more accessible option, particularly for those with skills in sectors that smaller communities urgently need.

Canada lists 33 countries eligible for special study visa pilot

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Canada had launched a new study visa pathway for citizens of 33 countries.

The government released the full list of eligible countries through Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada as part of the Francophone Minority Communities Student Pilot (FMCSP).

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Source: YEN.com.gh