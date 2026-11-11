US Sets Minimum Age Requirement for Foreigners Applying for American Citizenship

The United States government published a minimum age threshold that foreign nationals must meet before applying for American citizenship

The new requirement affects thousands of immigrants, including Ghanaians, who aspire to naturalise as US citizens

Applicants who do not meet the stipulated age condition may have their citizenship applications rejected outright

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The United States government has announced a minimum age requirement that all foreign nationals must satisfy before they can apply for American citizenship, a development with direct implications for Ghanaian immigrants living in the country.

According to the updated guidelines, an applicant must be at least 18 years old at the time of filing a naturalisation application.

US sets a minimum age requirement for foreigners applying for American citizenship. Photo credit: Alex Brandon - PA Images/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The rule applies broadly to foreigners seeking to become US citizens and forms part of the country's formal legal framework for naturalisation.

Who qualifies to apply for US citizenship

Beyond the age threshold, prospective citizens must meet several other conditions. An applicant is required to have held lawful permanent resident status, commonly referred to as a green card, for a minimum of five years before submitting a naturalisation application.

For those married to a US citizen, this period is reduced to three years, provided the marriage remains valid.

Applicants must also demonstrate continuous physical residence in the United States and show that they have not been absent from the country for extended periods that would break their residency record.

Proficiency in the English language and a working knowledge of US civics and history are equally required, as candidates must pass both a written and oral examination as part of the process.

Good moral character is another central condition, meaning applicants must have no disqualifying criminal history during the statutory period preceding their application.

What this means for Ghanaians in America

The Ghanaian community remains one of the more prominent African immigrant groups in the United States, with a significant number residing in states such as New York, New Jersey, Texas, and Maryland.

Many Ghanaians who entered the country on work or family-based visas and have since obtained permanent residency may now be assessing whether they meet the full set of conditions, including the age requirement, to begin the naturalisation process.

For younger Ghanaian residents who arrived in the US as teenagers and are approaching adulthood, the 18-year minimum age rule is particularly relevant, as it determines the earliest point at which they can formally initiate a citizenship application.

The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services handles all naturalisation applications and provides detailed guidance on eligibility criteria through its official channels.

US announces 3-year residency rule change

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the United States government had introduced a new three-year continuous residence rule affecting foreigners pursuing permanent residency or citizenship.

The policy change targeted immigrants who held certain temporary legal statuses and set stricter conditions for their applications.

Immigration advocates and legal experts raised concerns about how the rule could affect thousands of foreign nationals who were already in the country.

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Source: YEN.com.gh