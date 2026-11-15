The Irish Immigration Service outlined the eligibility conditions foreign spouses must meet before applying for citizenship through naturalisation

Ireland requires foreign nationals married to Irish citizens to have lived legally in the country for a specific number of years before qualifying

The residency pathway for spouses differs significantly from the standard naturalisation route available to other foreign nationals

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Foreign nationals married to Irish citizens cannot gain citizenship simply by tying the knot — they must first meet strict residency and relationship conditions set by the Irish government.

The Irish Immigration Service has published clear eligibility requirements for foreigners in marriages or civil partnerships with Irish nationals, confirming that marriage alone does not automatically confer citizenship rights.

Ireland explains how many years foreign spouses must live in the country to get citizenship. Photos by Charles McQuillan and Brian Lawless/PA Images.

Source: Getty Images

Residency requirements for foreign spouses

To qualify for naturalisation, a foreign spouse must have lived legally on the island of Ireland for at least three years within the five years immediately before submitting an application.

Within that window, applicants must also demonstrate one full continuous year of legal residence immediately before applying.

The government permits absences of up to 70 days during that final year of residence.

An additional 30 days may be allowed in exceptional cases, at the discretion of the Minister.

Applicants are required to produce documentary evidence of legal residence for every year counted towards the three-year total.

Beyond residency, the Irish authorities assess the nature of the relationship itself. The marriage or civil partnership must have lasted at least three years, be genuine and enduring, and both parties must be living together at the time of application and continue to do so until citizenship is granted.

Relationships entered into primarily to gain immigration benefits are unlikely to qualify.

Applicants must also demonstrate a clear intention to remain in Ireland after receiving citizenship, according to Legit.ng.

Ireland's shorter route for spouses

The three-year residency requirement is notably shorter than the standard naturalisation route in Ireland, which typically demands five years of reckonable residence.

The reduced threshold acknowledges the family ties between the applicant and an Irish citizen.

For Ghanaians who are married to Irish nationals and considering pursuing citizenship, a thorough understanding of these conditions is essential before beginning the naturalisation process.

Ireland sets travel limits for foreigners seeking citizenship

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ireland's Department of Justice had outlined strict citizenship requirements for foreign nationals, including Ghanaians.

Under the '5 in 9' residency rule, applicants must have five years of legal residence within nine years, including one uninterrupted year immediately before applying.

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Source: YEN.com.gh