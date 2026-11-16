The UK government published official guidance outlining how long foreign nationals married to British citizens must live in the country before applying for citizenship

Foreign spouses must meet a three-year UK residency requirement before submitting a citizenship appslication, calculated from the date of submission

The spouse route differs from the standard naturalisation path, which requires five years of residence for other migrants

The UK government has clarified the residency requirements foreign nationals must meet before applying for British citizenship through marriage to a British citizen, publishing the conditions on its official website.

According to the guidance, a foreign spouse or civil partner must have lived in the United Kingdom for a minimum of three years before the date they submit their citizenship application.

Foreign spouses of British citizens must meet a three-year UK residency rule before applying for citizenship. Image credit: SeventyFour, WPA Pool/Getty Images

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The length of the marriage or civil partnership itself has no bearing on when the three-year clock begins or ends.

How the three-year rule works

The date of application is the reference point for calculating whether the residency threshold has been met. This means applicants who fall even slightly short of the three-year mark at the time of submission will not satisfy the requirement, regardless of their personal circumstances or the nature of their relationship with a British citizen.

The spouse citizenship route is a distinct pathway from the standard naturalisation route available to other migrants, which ordinarily requires five years of lawful residence in the UK. The reduced residency period under the spouse route reflects the applicant's direct personal ties to a British national.

Additional conditions applicants must meet

Meeting the three-year residency requirement alone is not sufficient to secure citizenship. Applicants are also expected to demonstrate an adequate knowledge of English and life in the UK, typically assessed through the Life in the UK test and an approved English language qualification.

Applicants must also show that they have not breached any immigration conditions during their time in the country. Any violations could jeopardise an application, regardless of how long the individual has lived in the UK.

The government advises prospective applicants to review the full set of eligibility criteria carefully before submitting an application. Submitting an application that is incomplete or does not meet all requirements can result in significant delays or outright refusal.

UK sets new travel limits for citizenship applicants

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the UK had published restrictions for foreign nationals who wish to apply for British citizenship.

According to the Home Office, individuals seeking naturalisation as British citizens must not have spent more than 90 days outside the United Kingdom in the 12 months immediately preceding their application.

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Source: YEN.com.gh