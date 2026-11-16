Norway's immigration directorate published details on who qualifies for fee exemptions when applying for citizenship

Children under 18 are among the key groups that pay nothing during the Norwegian citizenship application process

Adult applicants face fees ranging from NOK 2,700 to NOK 6,500 depending on their category and application type

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Norway's immigration authority has detailed which categories of foreign nationals are not required to pay fees when applying for citizenship in the country.

Norway mentions foreigners who are exempt from paying the citizenship application fee. Photo credit: @norgenews.

Source: Getty Images

The Norwegian Directorate of Immigration (UDI) confirmed that children under the age of 18 pay no fee when applying for Norwegian citizenship, regardless of whether the application is submitted through a formal process or a notification procedure.

The same zero-fee rule covers those seeking to retain their Norwegian citizenship or to be released from it, making the exemption broader than many applicants may expect.

Norway citizenship fee breakdown for adults

Adult applicants face a different set of conditions. Those submitting a first-time application for Norwegian citizenship are charged NOK 6,500. Applicants who are seeking to regain Norwegian citizenship under a scheme introduced in 2020 pay a reduced fee of NOK 3,200. Nordic citizens applying through the adult notification process are charged NOK 2,700.

The UDI clarified that citizenship requirements are not the same for every applicant. Age, length of residence in Norway, and marital status are among the factors that can determine how long a person must live in the country before becoming eligible to submit an application.

Who can apply for Norwegian citizenship

Residency remains a central condition for most applicants. Foreign nationals holding a valid residence permit in Norway are among those who may eventually qualify for citizenship, though waiting periods and specific conditions vary based on individual circumstances.

The fee waivers for minors reflect Norway's wider policy of lowering barriers for children who are navigating the immigration system outside of a parental process.

Norway sets minimum age for foreigners

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Norway’s minimum age requirement for foreigners applying for citizenship independently.

The rules set the threshold at 12 and outline a separate process for younger children.

Children under 12 cannot submit applications on their own and must be included in a parent’s citizenship request.

Their path to citizenship therefore depends on whether the parent meets the requirements and receives approval.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh