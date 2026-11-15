The Norwegian Directorate of Immigration published a breakdown of citizenship application fees, identifying specific groups exempt from payment

Children under 18 are among those who pay no fee when applying for Norwegian citizenship, regardless of the application route taken

Adult applicants face varying fees depending on their nationality and circumstances, with costs reaching as high as NOK 6,500

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The Norwegian Directorate of Immigration (UDI) has published details on which foreign nationals are exempt from paying fees when applying for Norwegian citizenship, with minors emerging as the most prominent group that faces no charge.

According to information released by the UDI, children below the age of 18 are not required to pay any application fee, whether they pursue citizenship through a formal application or a notification process. The same exemption covers those seeking to retain their Norwegian citizenship or to be formally released from it.

Norway outlines the cost of application fees for certain foreigners. Photo credit: @norgenews.

Source: Getty Images

Norwegian citizenship fee breakdown

For adults applying for Norwegian citizenship for the first time, the standard fee is NOK 6,500. Applicants looking to regain citizenship under the scheme introduced in 2020 are charged NOK 3,200, a reduced rate compared to the standard.

Nordic citizens who apply through the adult notification process face a separate fee of NOK 2,700.

The UDI notes that eligibility conditions are not uniform across all applicants. Personal circumstances, including age, the duration of a person's stay in Norway and marital status, can all affect the minimum residency period required before an individual becomes eligible to apply.

The Instagram post is below:

Who can apply for Norwegian citizenship

Residency in Norway under a valid permit is a central qualifying condition for most applicants, though the specific requirements and waiting periods vary considerably from one case to another.

The fee exemption for children is in line with Norway's broader immigration policy, which aims to reduce administrative and financial barriers for minors who navigate the citizenship process independently of their parents or guardians.

The directorate has not indicated any immediate plans to revise the current fee structure.

The Instagram post is below:

Norway sets minimum age for foreigners

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Norway’s minimum age requirement for foreigners applying for citizenship independently.

The rules set the threshold at 12 and outline a separate process for younger children.

Children under 12 cannot submit applications on their own and must be included in a parent’s citizenship request.

Their path to citizenship therefore depends on whether the parent meets the requirements and receives approval.

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Source: YEN.com.gh