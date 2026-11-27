The UK Home Office updated its domestic abuse immigration policy in October 2026, offering some migrant victims a 3-month permission to stay

Three specific groups of foreigners qualify for the concession but are blocked from seeking immediate settlement afterwards

The Home Office warned that receiving the short-term permission does not guarantee any future immigration application will succeed

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For migrant victims of domestic abuse in the UK, a policy update that appears to offer a lifeline carries a significant catch for three groups of foreign nationals.

UK identifies who does not qualify for instant permanent residency. Photo credit: @andrewburnham, @stayinuk

Source: Getty Images

The UK Home Office revised its Migrant Victims of Domestic Abuse Concession (MVDAC) on 8 October 2026, allowing eligible migrants to apply for a temporary three-month permission to remain in the country independent of an abusive partner or parent. The concession is designed to give victims breathing room, enabling access to public funds and safe accommodation without relying on the person who harmed them.

However, while many applicants can proceed from that temporary status to seek immediate settlement through Appendix Victim of Domestic Abuse (Appendix VDA), three categories of foreign nationals are explicitly excluded from that pathway.

Who cannot apply for immediate settlement

According to the Home Office document, the three groups barred from applying for immediate permanent residency under Appendix VDA are: partners or children of someone in the UK on a work visa route; partners or children of a person with student permission to stay; and partners, fiancés, proposed civil partners, or children who entered the UK under the Ukraine Scheme based on their relationship with a Ukrainian national.

The Home Office is clear in its guidance that these groups "must understand that a grant of 3 months permission outside the rules under this concession may not lead to eligibility under any other immigration route."

What the 3-month concession actually covers

The temporary permission granted under the concession replaces whatever existing immigration leave the applicant previously held. Critically, that change cannot be undone if someone later decides to return to the relationship that led to their application.

For those in the three excluded groups, accepting the concession should not be mistaken for the beginning of a route to permanent residency. The Home Office stated plainly that the grant of permission "does not guarantee any future immigration application will be successful."

Foreign nationals in these categories who wish to remain in the UK beyond the three-month window must either submit a separate qualifying immigration application before the period ends or make arrangements to leave the country safely.

The concession exists primarily to facilitate access to public funds during a period of vulnerability, not to function as a stepping stone to settlement for these particular cohorts.

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Source: YEN.com.gh