The UK government outlined 25 work and study visa routes eligible for a faster priority decision service

Applicants already in the UK can access the service, though eligibility depends on both the visa route and identity verification method chosen

The priority decision service is subject to availability, meaning applicants may not always find the option open to them

The United Kingdom government has published guidance identifying 25 visa routes under which main applicants already in the country may receive a priority decision on their visa or extension within five working days.

UK outlines visa routes that can get faster decisions. Photo credit: The Times, Andrew Aitchison/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The service is available only to individuals who already hold permission to be in the UK. However, accessing it isn't straightforward, as eligibility depends on two factors: the visa route you apply under and the method you use to verify your identity.

How the UK Priority Visa Service works

Identity verification can be completed in one of two ways: by attending an appointment at a UK Visa and Citizenship Application Services (UKVCAS) centre, or by using the ID Check app to scan an identity document. Crucially, not every eligible visa route qualifies under both methods.

For instance, the Minister of Religion visa (T2) is eligible for the five-working-day service when the applicant attends a UKVCAS appointment, but that same faster option is not available when using the ID Check app. The reverse applies to the Scale-up Worker visa, which qualifies via the app but not through a UKVCAS appointment. Similarly, the Innovator Founder visa can be processed under the priority service at a UKVCAS centre but not through the app.

There is also a cap on the number of people who can access the faster decision at any given time. If demand is high and the option is unavailable, applicants may still proceed with a standard application. Whether the priority service is on offer will only become clear during the application process itself.

UK's 25 eligible visa routes

The guidance covers routes across several categories. For those applying based on employment or sponsorship, the eligible routes include the Health and Care Worker visa, Minister of Religion visa (T2), Scale-up Worker visa, and Skilled Worker visa.

Under Global Business Mobility, the following routes qualify: Graduate Entrepreneur, Graduate Trainee, Secondment Worker, Senior or Specialist Worker, Service Supplier, and UK Expansion Worker visas.

Temporary work routes that are eligible include the Charity Worker, Creative Worker, Government Authorised Exchange, International Agreement, and Religious Worker visas.

For those starting a business, the Innovator Founder visa is listed. Other eligible work visas include the Global Talent, Graduate, High Potential Individual, Hong Kong BNO, International Sportsperson, Investor (Tier 1), and Youth Mobility Scheme visas.

Two study routes also feature: the Child Student visa and the Student visa.

Applicants are advised to check their specific route and preferred identity verification method carefully before applying, as not all combinations will unlock the five-working-day option.

UK lists 3 conditions for acquiring a passport

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that the UK government had outlined three specific eligibility conditions applicants had to satisfy before qualifying for a 10-year British passport.

The requirements covered age, nationality status, and the type of travel document being applied for.

Applicants who did not meet all three conditions could receive a passport valid for a shorter period instead.

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Source: YEN.com.gh