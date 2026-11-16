The UK government published official guidance confirming a super priority service that could deliver visa decisions by the end of the next working day

Only applicants already holding permission to be in the UK are eligible, and availability depends on both the visa route and the identity verification method used

The full list covers 37 routes across work, study, family, and dependent applications, but slots are limited and not always offered during the process

People applying for visas, extensions, or settlement from inside the United Kingdom may be able to receive a decision as early as the next working day, under a service the UK government calls super priority.

UK identifies visa routes under super priority service. Photo credit: Byline Times, Images By Tang Ming Tung/ Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Official guidance published by the UK government confirms that this faster decision route is entirely separate from applications made abroad and from citizenship applications. To be eligible at all, an applicant must already hold valid permission to remain in the country.

How UK's Super Priority Service works

Eligibility hinges on two factors: the specific visa or settlement route being applied for, and the method used to verify identity. Applicants can prove their identity either by attending an appointment at a UK Visa and Citizen Application Services (UKVCAS) centre or by using the UK Immigration: ID Check app to scan an identity document.

Critically, not every eligible route works with both verification methods. Some routes qualify for a next-working-day decision only through a UKVCAS appointment, while others are only accessible via the ID Check app, and some permit either option. The Minister of Religion (T2) visa, for instance, qualifies via UKVCAS but not through the app. The Scale-up Worker visa works the other way around. The Innovator Founder visa qualifies through both channels for a next-working-day decision, though it does not qualify via the app for the standard priority tier of five working days.

The guidance also notes that the number of applicants who can access the faster decision at any one time is capped. If the super priority option does not appear during the application process, applicants can still proceed through the standard route.

Full list of the 37 eligible visa routes

Across all categories, the guidance lists 37 routes eligible for a next-working-day decision on inside-the-UK applications.

Work routes include the Health and Care Worker visa, Skilled Worker visa, Minister of Religion visa (T2), Scale-up Worker visa, Graduate Entrepreneur visa, Innovator Founder visa, Global Talent visa, Graduate visa, High Potential Individual visa, Hong Kong BNO visa, International Sportsperson visa, Youth Mobility Scheme visa, UK Ancestry visa, and all five Global Business Mobility sub-routes: Graduate Trainee, Secondment Worker, Senior or Specialist Worker, Service Supplier, and UK Expansion Worker. Four Temporary Work categories also qualify: Charity Worker, Creative Worker, Government Authorised Exchange, and International Agreement, as well as the Religious Worker visa.

Study routes cover the Student visa and Child Student visa. Family applicants can apply under the Family visa route.

Dependent partners or children linked to 11 specific routes are also eligible, including those tied to the Skilled Worker, Health and Care Worker, Student, Global Talent, Hong Kong BNO, International Sportsperson, Minister of Religion, Scale-up Worker, Graduate Entrepreneur, Investor, and Global Business Mobility visas.

UK lists 3 conditions for acquiring a passport

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that the UK government had outlined three specific eligibility conditions applicants had to satisfy before qualifying for a 10-year British passport.

The requirements covered age, nationality status, and the type of travel document being applied for.

Applicants who did not meet all three conditions could receive a passport valid for a shorter period instead.

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Source: YEN.com.gh