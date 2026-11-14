Sweden Sets Travel Limits for Foreigners Applying for Swedish Citizenship

Sweden's Migration Agency has outlined strict conditions on how long applicants can spend outside the country each year

Absences exceeding six weeks in a single calendar year trigger a full deduction from an applicant's habitual residence count

Not all time spent living in Sweden qualifies towards citizenship, with several permit types excluded from the calculation

Sweden has set out clear conditions governing how time spent abroad can affect a foreigner's eligibility for Swedish citizenship, with the rules centred on what the country's Migration Agency calls "habitual residence."

Sweden's Migration Agency has outlined strict conditions on how long applicants can spend outside the country each year. Credit: Michael Campanella

Source: Getty Images

To qualify, applicants must have lived in Sweden for a specified period and must be registered as residents with a genuine intention to remain in the country long-term.

Short trips abroad, such as holidays or brief family visits, do not automatically disqualify an applicant or reduce their qualifying period.

However, once total absences within a single calendar year exceed six weeks, the consequences become significant.

Every day spent outside Sweden during that year is removed from the habitual residence count, not just the days beyond the six-week threshold.

If an applicant moves away from Sweden altogether and settles in another country, their accumulated residency period is considered to have ended. Should they return to Sweden at a later date, they must begin building a new residency record from the start, with no credit carried over from their previous stay.

Which residence permits don't count towards Swedish citizenship?

Time spent in Sweden under certain temporary permits does not contribute to the habitual residence calculation.

This includes periods covered by visitor permits, study permits, and permits granted for au pair arrangements. Individuals employed at a foreign embassy or consulate-general operating within Sweden are similarly excluded.

One exception applies to doctoral researchers. Those who have completed or are currently undertaking doctoral studies in Sweden may, under specific conditions, count their study permit period towards habitual residence. This exception is only available where there is clear evidence that the individual intended to settle in Sweden after finishing their doctorate.

The framework reflects Sweden's emphasis on genuine, sustained settlement as the basis for citizenship eligibility, rather than a straightforward calculation of time spent within its borders.

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Source: YEN.com.gh