Adele’s fourth studio album 30 just dropped and fans cannot believe the day has finally arrived after six long years

The 12-track album is nothing less than perfect in the eyes of Adele fans, however, some were hoping for a little more spice

Social media has been going cray ever since the album dropped and Adele fans are taking a personal day

Adele has finally hit the world with her highly anticipated album 30 and people are feeling ALL the feels!

Adele wastes no time punching the gut on her new album, '30'. The world has been overcome with emotions thanks to the songstress. Image: @adele

It's been a long time coming with many fans hoping it will be worth the wait. The album just dropped and the Hello hitmaker fans were ready and waiting with their tissues.

30 is the first album she has released since the downfall of her marriage and this was clearly her way of letting go, reported Billboard. Adele speaks of her sadness, strength and journey in the album, something fans were preparing for like a long-awaited love story.

The 12-track album set social media on fire, reported Page Six. People from all over the world took to the Twitter streets to express their feels and drop their favourite tracks. Hearing how Adele planned the tracks out to tell her story through music blew many away. However, there were still some who had hoped for a different sound from the songstress.

Take a look at some of the comments.

@mn_es14 was not feeling it:

“I don't think #Adele30 sounds the same as her previous albums at all.”

@Speakernight was clapping:

“Something about #Adele30 feels very cinematic for me. I have a movie playing in my head whenever I listen to this album, and I love that as a filmmaker.”

@hello__dollface got hit by these lyrics:

@_Chocolatee_ has a favourite track already:

@Chey08_S can’t even:

Adele opens up about feeling devastated and humiliated after her divorce

Adele has provided the world with the best tear-jerking ballads since she was 19 years old but has seldom spoken up about experiences that led up to the hit songs.

Now, after her most vulnerable album, the Set Fire to The Rain hitmaker has shared the emotions she went through when her marriage to Simon Konecki ended, reported YEN.com.gh

Adele recently released her much-anticipated album titled 30, where she airs out all there is to know about her split from ex-husband Simon. Fox News reports that the two finalised their divorce in March this year.

Source: Yen