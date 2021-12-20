Two married lovers, Masoud and Stephanie Shojaee, have shown people that no matter how old marriage is, love should not fade

In a video shared online by the wife, the husband gave her a private jet as an early Christmas gift to celebrate her

Many Nigerians who reacted to the development were wowed at the man's expensive show of love, wondering when they would ever be able to do the same

Popular Instagram couple, Masoud and Stephanie Shojaee, have got people talking as the wife shared a short video of her and husband.

In the short clip, the woman was led out of a Rolls Royce blindfolded by Masoud. Right in front of her was a private jet gift for her.

A man's private jet gift to his wife got many people talking online. Photo source: @stephshojaee

Source: Instagram

Big gift for wife!

When the veil was taken off her eyes, the woman hugged her husband happily. She wrote that after 11 years, the man still found a way to surprise her.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Stephanie revealed that the aircraft is an "insane gift". She added that she loves the red carpet treatment that was also given her.

How did you not faint?

Many people who took to her comment section wondered how she was able to maintain composure and not faint at the sight of such a gigantic gift.

Watch the video below:

Husband's type of job

A look at the husband's profile shows he is into real estate and he is the chairman SHOMA GROUP, a company that was founded according to its Instagram profile in 1988.

When @instablog9ja reshared the video, Nigerians had a whole lot to say. Some people said the man did not raise the bar for how to show love, he removed it totally.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

vivian__chidimma said:

"Omo even pant i never recieve."

pwesshydance said:

"Oyinbo men are so romantic not all this when are you coming over."

preccyclara said:

"It’s like I escorted some girls to this world. Thank God for life tho."

iam_magiq said:

"He no raise any bar, he uproot the bar, carry the bar go house."

__ocube said:

"Omo them buy this lady PJ and she don’t jump up and tear her cloth. Can you see it’s poverty that’s making our girls shout cos of engagement ring."

Man bought two cars for his wife

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a Nigerian man raised the bar on wedding anniversary celebrations with the rare gifts he gave his wife.

The man bought his beloved wife 2 cars to mark their 8th wedding anniversary. A video capturing the occasion was shared on Instagram.

In the adorable video, the husband who rocked white native wear called agbada made the announcement of the car gifts in the midst of guests who turned up for their wedding anniversary celebration.

Source: Yen