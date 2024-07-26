Kane Nana Francis has finally gone public on his election as the SRC president-elect for KNUST

In an interview, he opened up on what is to be expected of him as the 64th SRC president of KNUST

Ghanaians who also took to social media congratulated him and wish him well in his endeavours

Kane Nana Francis has opened up on what is to be expected when his reign as the SRC president for Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) begins in the 2024/205 academic year.

Speaking exclusively with YEN.com.gh, the alumnus of Oguaa Senior High Technical School said his immediate prioritisation upon assuming office would be dedicated to enhancing the welfare and security of students.

He explained that these two issues were key policies he campaigned on prior to the election and, hence, would work assiduously towards improving those areas.

"Every student of KNUST is my priority, and because I campaigned massively on welfare and security, I would give these areas immediate attention when I assume office"

He also acknowledged the role of the university administration in advancing his course and pledged to liaise with the appropriate authorities in order to achieve his agenda.

Kane Nana Francis becomes 64th KNUST SRC president

Kane Nana Francis emerged victorious in a tightly contested election, winning with a total of 8,890 votes at the end of the polls.

This was his second time vying for the position after having tried in the 2023 academic year, where he lost to the current SRC President, Yvonne Osei Adoeba.

News of his triumph was welcomed with joy as many people took to social media to congratulate him.

Netizens congratulate KNUST SRC president elect

KNUST to lift ban on SRC Week

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that outgoing KNUST SRC President Yvonne Osei Adobea has announced that the ban on the SRC Week celebration is set to be lifted.

She took to X, where it was confirmed that the SRC week celebration would be held in the 2024/2025 academic year.

She provided an update on a petition submitted to the University Council regarding restoring the SRC Week and JCRC Hall Week celebrations.

